Who Can Be the Next 007? James Bond's Producers Hint at What Fans Can Expect From the Next Star of the Franchise

Daniel Craig carried the James Bond movies for almost 2 decades, but all good things must come to an end. After the actor retired from the role in 2021 with No Time to Die, the producers of the successful franchise are looking for a replacement. Over the past 3 years, there have been rumors and speculations regarding who is going to take the baton from Daniel Craig. The producers, who've been hush-hush until now are hinting at a few characteristics fans can expect to see in the new 007.

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, have produced the Bond franchise for years, while they remained mum on who could take up the iconic role next, they made a few things clear. The new actor will most probably be a man in his 30s, with atleast a decade-long resume to show for their experience, and it's not necessary for that new star will be white.

Talking about the audience's reaction to a new Bond, Broccoli told AP News that every single actor that has ever taken on the role of the British agent has had his naysayers, but with time the fans eventually accepted and appreciated what each of the actors brought to the beloved movies. She added, "Every time we cast a new actor, the films change. It’s the excitement of a new Bond, a new direction. Every one of these people who took on the role offered something new and different."

As far as who might be the next 007, rumors online have thrown out many names, including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jacob Elordi, and Callub Turner. However, out of all the names mentioned so far, Taylor-Johnson seems to be the top candidate for the role according to netizens.

