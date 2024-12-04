James Van Der Beek Opens Up About Wife’s Role in His Colorectal Cancer Battle: 'I’m Gonna Lose It'

James Van Der Beek almost breaks down while praising his wife's steadfast support during his battle with colorectal cancer. As per the American Cancer Society, this type of cancer affects the colon or the rectum as well as the intestines.

The One Tree Hill actor recently shared that the best support he received while undergoing this tough fight against cancer, is that of his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek. He appeared on Good Morning America, and in a heart-wrenching segment, he expressed deep gratitude to his wife for being with him, saying she had taught him what unconditional love is.

Van Der Beek got emotional when he said, "She's — this is where I’m gonna lose it. She’s been amazing. She’s really taught me what unconditional love is."

The Dawson’s Creek star admitted that the illness has made him learn to rely on others, an experience that is humbling to a man who has always looked after everything himself. However, he has found the beauty in it, especially, upon realizing the good number of people who showed up to support him.

The couple has six children, namely, Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, and Jeremiah, each of whom has been coping with their father's illness differently. However, Van Der Beek joked, "If I could get them to stop calling it butt cancer, I’d be psyched. My six-year-old, almost every other day, ‘Daddy, how’s your butt cancer doing?'"

"They keep it light. But, again, it’s an opportunity for connection — to really go deep with them and ask them how are you feeling and be there with them. That’s led to some really beautiful moments as well," added The Varsity Blues actor.

James Van Der Beek is set to appear in a two-hour Fox special, The Real Full Monty to raise testing and research funds for prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancer. He will be accompanied by Anthony Anderson from Black-ish, Tyler Posey from Teen Wolf, and Bruno Tonioli from Dancing With the Stars among others.

