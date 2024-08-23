Jamie Lee Curtis Addresses Paparazzi 'Intrusion' On Freakier Friday And Shares 'Joy' Of Filming With Lindsay Lohan

Jamie Lee Curtis and her co-star Lindsay Lohan delivered a remarkable performance in their 2003 movie Freaky Friday, and two decades later, the actors have finally reunited for its highly anticipated sequel.

Recently, Curtis posted a photo of herself and Lohan on the set of Freakier Friday, and in her caption, she subtly criticized the 'intrusion' of the paparazzi. The Halloween Ends actress also shared fond memories of working with the Mean Girls star as she updated fans that they have wrapped up production for the Disney sequel.

Jamie Lee Curtis is back to reprise her role as Tess Coleman for Freakier Friday. Curtis recently re-posted a paparazzi photo of herself and Lindsay Lohan from the movie set in which they both were hugging each other on the beach. In the caption, the actress criticized the paparazzi, explaining, "Because other outlets have posted it, I am going to take advantage of the intrusion of a paparazzi picture into the creative process of filmmaking."

Curtis then mentioned that they had tried "so hard" to keep their story secret and private until its release, noting that occasionally, an image from the set comes out, which doesn't reveal anything about the plot or the characters but does show the "joy and fun" they had while making Freakier Friday.

ALSO READ: Jamie Lee Curtis And Lindsay Lohan Get Emotional As Freakier Friday Filming Nears End: 'Feeling Especially Grateful...'

The Love Letters actress noted that the joy they experienced while making the movie would also be felt by the audience when they watch it in theaters next year. She concluded, "Yes, you heard me… The theaters. The place we all go and enjoy a shared experience in the dark while munching popcorn and candy and laughing together and sometimes crying together. Until then.......@lindsaylohan @disneystudios"

Advertisement

Jamie Lee Curtis shared another post on Thursday, August 22, in which she shared that shooting for the Freaky Friday sequel is finally completed. Alongside a mirror selfie, she wrote, "Mommy was up way effing past her bedtime. No filter. Little sleep. Lots of laughs and a little blood, much sweat and copious tears."

The You Again actress also shared that she can't wait for fans to see the movie and mentioned that she feels thrilled to be reunited with her co-star Lohan, who played her on-screen daughter, Anna Coleman, in the original film.

ALSO READ: 'It's Going To Be A Monster Hit': Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan Tease Their Upcoming Film Freakier Friday Features New Song

According to the official synopsis, Nisha Ganatra's Freakier Friday picks up years after the mother-daughter duo, Tess Coleman (Curtis) and Anna Coleman (Lohan), face an identity crisis as they accidentally swap bodies after eating magic Chinese fortune cookies. Now, Anna has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the challenges of blending two families, they discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.