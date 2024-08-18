Jamie Lee Curtis And Lindsay Lohan Get Emotional As Freakier Friday Filming Nears End: 'Feeling Especially Grateful...'

Jamie Lee Curtis recently shared an emotional post on social media. Curtis updated fans that she and her co-star Lindsay Lohan have only a few more days left before production wraps for their upcoming fantasy comedy film Freakier Friday, a sequel to their beloved 2003 film Freaky Friday. The actress reflected on their time together on the film set and how she feels grateful to reunite with Lohan.



In June, Disney announced on Instagram that shooting for the highly anticipated sequel to Freaky Friday has officially started, and alongside, they shared an image featuring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan sitting in front of their trailers, teasing fans that they are coming back for one more body-swap film.

Curtis and Lohan are reprising their roles as Tess Coleman and Anna Coleman, respectively, the mother-daughter duo for the sequel. As the filming for the projects nears an end, the Halloween Ends actress recently shared a post featuring a selfie of herself. In the caption, she wrote a sweet note reflecting on the fond memories, mentioning, "The last FRIDAY of this FREAKIEST FRIDAY or shall I call it CRYDAY. We still have a couple days left next week, but it's winding down."

She added, "And this morning, as I arrived at work and looked at the hundreds of people gathering together to make it for the fans, shooting the movie in California, before expressing that she's especially grateful to her "ultimate movie daughter," Lohan, without whom they could not have made this movie ever.

The Oscar-winning actress further shared that her co-star gifted her a Suzie Kondi shirt after she complimented Lohan on hers, noting, "I wore it today in honor of her (referring to the selfie she shared). She also expressed gratitude for all the love from Disney's D23 event, describing it as "legendary."

Lindsay Lohan took to the comments and expressed her heartfelt gratitude and love, noting she is "grateful" for Curtis and the wonderful experience they shared. She added she looked forward to many more fun times together.

According to the official synopsis, the upcoming sequel to Freaky Friday will feature a multigenerational twist. The movie picks up years after Anna Coleman (Lohan) and Tess Coleman (Curtis) accidentally switch bodies after eating magic Chinese fortune cookies. Now, Anna has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter, and as they navigate the challenges of blending two families, the mother-daughter duo discover that lightning might "indeed strike twice."

Meanwhile, alongside Curtis and Lohan, original cast members Chad Michael Murray will return as Jake, Ryan Malgarini as Harry Coleman, Mark Harmon as Ryan, and Christina Vidal Mitchell as Maddie, among others.