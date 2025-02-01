Jason Isaacs Recalls Cast Members Sweating Through Shoot of Intimate Scenes in Season 3

The White Lotus star Jason Isaacs spills the details from the sets of The White Lotus season 3. The first episode of the upcoming season is set to drop in less than a month, and the actor recalls his experience of shooting intimate scenes in the heat of Thailand.

In conversation with Time, Isaacs revealed that the cast members just had lumps of sweat and makeup on their faces at the end of the day.

With the conclusion of the first two seasons in Hawaii and Italy, respectively, the team has traveled to Thailand, where new and dark secrets of the guests will unravel.

Meanwhile, explaining the situations of every cast member who performed the intimate scenes, Isaacs revealed, "By the end of each day, we're just caked in sweat and makeup. You can peel your clothes off with a trowel. It melts your fillings."

He added, "It would be churlish to complain; there are terrible things going on in the world, but we've all had enough."

As for the actor's role in the upcoming episodes, Isaacs will portray the character of Timothy Ratliff, a wealthy businessman with a dirty secret.

Moreover, the showrunner of The White Lotus, Mike White, also joined the conversation, where he described the weather conditions. He said that it was "really f---ing hot."

In the previous interview with Deadline in 2023, White went on to share the central theme of the third season. He said, "The first season we highlighted money, and then the second season is sex, and I think the third season would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death in Eastern religion and spirituality; it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

The White Lotus season 3 will be available to stream on HBO from February 16.