The White Lotus Stars Patrick Schwarzenegger And Walton Goggins Teases Exciting Update Of Season 3; Checkout

The White Lotus season 3 has recently finished filming, and the cast members are sharing their excitement on social media. After delays caused by the actors' and writers' strikes, the Emmy-winning HBO show is set to return with a larger cast than ever before.

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Walton Goggins, two of the new cast members, posted photos celebrating the wrap of season 3. Schwarzenegger’s photos give a glimpse of the fun the cast had behind the scenes, while Goggins shared a heartfelt message about his experience, expressing deep gratitude for working with the show's creator, Mike White. Check out their posts;

While the storyline remains mostly under wraps, a teaser reel has shown that the characters will be up to their usual mischief. Last Week, HBO released the first teaser for The White Lotus Season 3, which is set in Thailand. The new season will feature a star-studded cast including Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jason Isaacs, and Morgana O’Reilly.

They will be vacationing at the luxurious Four Seasons Koh Samui, a five-star beach resort. The teaser highlights scenes of a boat sailing into the sunset and a hotel pool, with a character saying, What happens in Thailand, stays in Thailand.

Past seasons of The White Lotus were set at the Four Seasons Resort Maui in Hawaii and San Domenico Palace in Sicily. The new teaser, which promises New luxuries await you in Thailand, also shows Parker Posey, Isaacs, and fan-favorite Natasha Rothwell returning as Belinda Lindsey.

Due to strikes by the Writers Guild and SAG-AFTRA, the season is expected to air in 2025. Filming started in February, and new cast members include O’Reilly, Milos Bikovic, Christian Friedel, Lek Patravadi, and Shalini Peiris.

The cast also features Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Tayme Thapthimthong, Aimee Lou Wood, and others. O’Reilly, excited about her role, described it as a dream come true.

Season 3 will explore themes of death and Eastern spirituality with a satirical and funny approach. HBO’s promo for the 2024-2025 season also teased upcoming shows including And Just Like That… Season 3 and The Last of Us Season 2.

