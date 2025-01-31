White Lotus Creator Reveals THIS About Much-Awaited Season 3 of HBO Show: 'I Do Feel Like...'

White Lotus is set to return to the screens with the door of the hotel opening up for the third season of the HBO series. The creator of the show, Mike White, sat down for an interview with Time, where he revealed that the audience can expect a darker storyline than the previous seasons.

The showrunner also revealed that the season will include grand elements and would be epic.

Previously, HBO released the trailer for the upcoming episodes, which is set in Thailand after the last two seasons were based in Hawaii and Italy, respectively.

In conversation with the media portal, White shared that the last seasons were like a buildup for what is to come. He said, “I do feel like the other seasons were a rehearsal for this one.”

The creator of the Emmy-winning series further added, “If you’re in some place where it’s a different culture, different language, different vibe, and you’re also dealing with heavy personal things [there are moments where] you feel like, Should I just walk into the water?”

As for the cast members of the show, the audience will get to see some new and some old faces as the story unravels on the screen. Season 3 of the show stars Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Parker Posey, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and more. Natasha Rothwell will reprise her role of spa manager, Belinda, from season 1.

Further in talks with the media outlet, White revealed the details about the character of Walton Goggins. The showrunner stated, “He is angry, and he’s bitter about the hand that life has dealt him.”

Meanwhile, Season 3 of White Lotus will be available to stream on HBO from February 16.