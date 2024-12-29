Jay Leno Says THIS About Speculations Of Getting Beat Up By Mob; READ

Jay Leno knows how to be unfiltered when it comes to the speculations around his name. The veteran comedian cleared the rumor during his recent conversation with Bill Maher, which was about him getting beat up by a mob.

On December 22, Leno appeared on Maher’s podcast titled Club Random, to talk about comedy, live performances, and his initial career as a stand-up performer. While conversing with the former talk show host, Maher questioned him about the speculation that he garnered injuries because a mob beat him up due to gambling debts.

In his classic manner Leno quipped, “Well, I like the idea that they wouldn’t just take one of my cars for the gambling debt.” Then he got to the point and shared that he is not affiliated with the mob personally.

However, he did reveal his initial encounter with a mob member when he was an up-and-coming comic, attempting to solidify his career.

Leno said that he was quite “smart.” He recalled that many years back, he was at Catch a Rising Star (a New Jersey-based comedy club) and he was onstage, an individual from a mob came up to him afterward and said, “Hey, you’re a funny kid. You’re a funny kid.”

The veteran comedian said that the individual took out USD 100 and put it in his pocket. Leno expressed his gratitude to him and said that he did not mean any “disrespect ”and suggested that he should give it to “church or something.”

Advertisement

He added that the individual said that Leno was a “smart” person for not taking money from people like him. The comedian stated that no one ever “bothered” him again.

The former talk show host said although he never had any problem, he used to witness the mob “kick the crap out of comics left and right” for being a “wise ass****” on stage. Leno shared that the speculations about his injuries are baseless because he is not into gambling and insisted that he does not gamble.

He added, “Losing 100 bucks makes me feel stupider than winning one thousand makes me feel good. Because I go, ‘I could have taken my wife to dinner.’”

ALSO READ: Daniel Stern Recalls Macaulay Culkin Playing Tag with His Kids While Filming Home Alone 2