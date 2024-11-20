Comedian Jay Leno Says He’s ‘All Black And Blue’ After Recent Fall Injured His Face & Broke His Wrist

Jay Leno, who had already faced a series of injuries in recent years, had to go through one more accident that resulted in his face and wrist being injured just before his show in Southern California. The former Tonight Show host spoke about it while he had his eye patch on with Inside Edition.

For the unversed, Leno, who was staying at Pennsylvania Hampton Inn, decided to have dinner at a restaurant before his show. Since he did not have a vehicle, he walked and tried to take a shortcut from a hill. The thing he seemingly did not realize was that it was steeper than he initially thought. Because of the same, the comedian reportedly ended up tumbling 60 feet down the hill. During this, his head hit on a rock.

While speaking with Inside Edition, he revealed about breaking his wrist and losing a fingernail. Leno added, “And then I'm all black and blue.” While conversing with TMZ about the same, he spoke about how he ended up wearing the eye patch.

The comedian shared that when he rolled down, hitting his head on the rock, his eye was knocked in the process. Leno reportedly waited until his performance at the Yaamava Casino before going to the hospital.

Advertisement

When Inside Edition questioned the former Tonight Show host if he would be able to see again, he said that it would be “fine” and that he was not “worried” about that.

When it comes to sustaining injuries, Leno has had severe accidents previously as well. He was treated for second and third-degree burns on his face, hands, and chest due to a gasoline fire that started while he was working in his garage in 2022, per Entertainment Weekly’s article.

He was then treated at Grossman Burn Centre in California, where he spent nine days and underwent two skin grafting surgeries. One procedure involved human cadaver skin, and the second one involved pig intestine, per the report.

In 2023, while conversing with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, he recalled that he met with a motorcycle accident that resulted in multiple broken bones.

He told the outlet, “So I've got a broken collarbone. I've got two broken ribs. I've got two cracked kneecaps.” He shared that he was ultimately fine but had still planned to work during that weekend.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Michelle Yeoh Admits She Felt Like A ‘Failure’ During Fertility Struggles; Says ‘You Have To Let Go’