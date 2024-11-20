Jelly Roll Gives Prince Harry His First Tattoo Ahead of 2025 Invictus Games; WATCH

Jelly Roll gave Prince Harry his first tattoo in exchange for him giving the Duke of Sussex his dates to perform at the closing ceremony of Invictus Games 2025. Good bargain there Mr. Roll, we must say.

A social media video shared on the Invictus Games account showed the estranged British royal sitting in a tattoo parlor in NYC, with the Save Me singer, 39, showing up to give him his debut ink.

“Do you know I could not believe it when they called me and told me Prince Harry wanted to get a tattoo today, and he wanted me to give him his first tattoo?” Roll said to Harry’s astonishment.

Recovering from the shock, Harry managed to counter Roll’s misinformation, informing him that their meeting was to discuss a business deal—namely, his request for the singer to perform at the Invictus Games, an international adaptive sports tournament for wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veterans.

The initiative, launched by the prince, will host its seventh edition in Vancouver and Whistler from February 8 to February 16, 2025.

Roll and Harry eventually struck a deal where the Spare author would get a tattoo if the former performed at the said sports event. The banter between the pair then shifted to discussing where Prince Harry should get inked.

“We gotta go for the neck,” Roll suggested, countering Harry’s idea of getting it on his lower back or a**.

“Nobody wants to see your a** Harry,” Roll laughed.

As he began fidgeting with the tattoo gun, a nervous Prince Harry asked if the musician had any experience giving tattoos. The response he got in return was not very convincing.

As the painful process of getting the Prince inked began, he cried out in agony, only to be shunned by Roll, who reminded him of his commitment. Then came the big reveal.

Lucky for Prince Harry, the tattoo wasn’t real—it read “I Am Jelly Roll.” The first part of the tattoo referred to the logo of the Invictus Games, which embodies the message at the heart of William Ernest Henley’s iconic poem Invictus.

The video concluded with the Invictus Games social media page confirming that Jelly Roll would be headlining Prince Harry’s event on February 16. The page also informed that the full lineup of performances would be announced on Wednesday, November 20.

