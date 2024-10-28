Jenna Dewan Shares Wholesome Family Moments On Social Media While Attending Daughter, Everly’s Irish Dance Competition

Jenna Dewan is no stranger to sharing candid and wholesome moments with her family members. This time, she shared a few pictures and videos of her eldest daughter, Evelry, 11, as she participated in the Irish dance competition, along with a few other BTS moments.

The Witches of East End actress took to her Instagram stories to share them. Dewan supported her daughter at the Celtic Irish Dance Academy’s championship, per People magazine.

According to the publication, the actress posted a few pictures of her 11-year-old daughter, where she is sitting with one of the other dancers from the competition, she also gave a glimpse of her youngest child, Rhiannon, who she shared with her fiance, Steve Kazee.

In an adorable clip, the Kazee, helped his youngest child to follow Dewan’s eldest daughter’s footsteps. He held up his 4-month-old baby and made it seem like she was dancing as well.

Rhiannon cutely looked at the Camera and her mother laughed and turned the camera at the other contestants from the competition as they were preparing themselves to compete in the championship. In the clip, the Step Up star added the woman dancing in a red dress emoji.

But this did not end there as she made sure to share pictures of her and her fiance from the competition. The actress shared a picture where she was lying on the floor and holding her newborn baby. In the caption, Dewan captioned, “Dance mom life”

She shared another picture of Kazee and their baby and mentioned that he was the only individual who looked “good” in the bad ballroom lighting at the Irish dance competition.

Previously, in September Everly's father, Channing Tatum took to his Instagram to praise her winning in another Irish dance competition.

The actor shared a picture of Everey and wrote, "There is absolutely no words for how proud i am of this lil girl!!! Im freaking out maaaaannn!!!!”

On the other hand, Everly’s mother appreciated her win by sharing a picture of her 11-year-old standing on the podium on the social media platform’s stories. Dewan wrote, “YESSSS EVIEEEEEE!!! So proud of you!! Loved watching you shine so bright up there, “ per the outlet.

For the unversed, Dewan shares 11-year-old Everly with Tatum and two children, Callum, 4, and 4-month-old Rhiannon with her fiance, Steve Kazee.

