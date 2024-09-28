Jenna Dewan Celebrates Channing Tatum Divorce Settlement With THIS Iconic Nicole Kidman Meme; See Here

A divorce has been finalized between Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum. However, an ever-refreshing meme of Nicole Kidman is doing rounds of the internet, as the Step Up actress recently shared, marking the end of her marriage with Tatum.

The meme, which actually happens to be a picture of the Golden Compass actress, was taken way back after she had ended her marriage with the Hollywood movie legend, Tom Cruise.

In the picture that goes back to 2001, Nicole Kidman can be seen being super happy as she leaves her attorney’s office after signing the divorce papers. She can be seen in great joy, with her arms up as if she is cheering, and sort of having a dancing groove in her body.

While Dewan had posted this picture of The Big Little Lies actress on her Instagram story, she also uploaded a number of photos of her present life.

“Thank you, universe,” the Witches of East End actress wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Here she showed the pleasant time she has at her home, with her kids and a dog.

For those unversed, Jenna Dewan shares two kids, Callum, 4, and Rhiannon, 3 months, with her fiancé, Steve Kazee. Meanwhile, the actress and Channing Tatum have a daughter, Everly, 11.

It was back in the year 2018, that both Dewan and the Deadpool & Wolverine actor shared a joint statement, announcing their separation.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the then couple had shared.

The She Made Them Do It actress officially filed for divorce from Channing Tatum back in October 2018. The next year, both the celebrities were declared legally single.

The divorce procedure was difficult for both parties as they had disagreements over finances pertaining to the Magic Mike franchise.

While Dewan is moving ahead with a new life, she stated to PEOPLE back in the month of June that her daughter with the 22 Jump Street star would still be her first priority.

“How you feel about your kids, how you treat your kids. Kids always come first above everything else,” the actress’s words were to the outlet.

Although the proposed judgment outlining the terms of their divorce settlement has been submitted, both parties have a final settlement conference scheduled for October 3.

