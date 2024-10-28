Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Support Taylor Swift At Eras Tour Concert Second Night In A Row; SEE Here

Taylor Swift has undying support from friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds! The beloved couple of Hollywood were again spotted grooving, vibing, and supporting their friend at the Eras Tour concert at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome on Saturday, October 26. Their sighting occurred only a day after they attended her weekend concert at the same venue.

In a clip shared by a concert-goer, the couple matched in their black attires. Lively wore a wrist full of concert bracelets while Reynolds stood closely behind her placing his hands on her hips as they grooved over Swift’s performance. "This is adorable," the original TikTok caption read.

According to NOLA.com, the couple returned to attend another day of concert and claimed that at least one of their daughters accompanied them.

Reportedly, the Deadpool and Wolverine actor also handed out The Tortured Poets Department guitar picks in exchange for friendship bracelets. Lively and Reynolds attended their first New Orleans Eras Tour experience on October 25. They were captured watching the show together from what appeared to be a VIP section of the show.

In the videos shared by multiple users on the internet, the couple were seen dancing and chatting with other attendees. They were also captured cuddling in many instances throughout the night. They twinned in white that night, Reynolds wore a short-sleeved white shirt while Lively wore a fitted white vest and white shirt. The couple have a long history of friendship with the Maroon singer, dating back to 2015.

Since then, they have been spotted attending parties and going on double dates with Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce. In May the couple was spotted at the pop star’s show in Philadelphia with their four children James, Inez, Betty, and Olin.

Apart from familiar faces in the crowd, the New Orleans concert also included a surprise guest appearance from Sabrina Carpenter during Swift’s surprise song section of the concert. The Wildest Dream crooner welcomed Carpenter on stage and requested her to sing the iconic lines of her single Espresso and the crowd sang every word with her.