'It’s Going to be Horrifying': Channing Tatum Jokes About Daughter's Future Reaction Over His Magic Mike Dance Moves

The prospect of Channing Tatum’s 11-year-old daughter, Everly, discovering his former career as a steamy dancer in Magic Mike is shaping up to be one of Channing Tatum’s most mortifying moments in fatherhood.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on August 22, 2024, Tatum humorously admitted his dread about the inevitable day when Everly will come across the dance moves that made him famous. As he sat down with Seth Meyers to discuss his upcoming film Blink Twice, the 21 Jump Street star recounted a recent father-daughter outing with Everly to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Los Angeles.

Tatum described the experience with a blend of nostalgia and amusement. “Seeing it with your daughter is very different,” Tatum said, his eyes sparkling with the memory. “I was dancing like I’d never danced before.” It’s evident that this concert day is one of his favorites, as he even shared moments from the event on Instagram.

Meyers couldn’t resist teasing Tatum about his dance history, referencing his iconic role in the Magic Mike franchise, where he played a male exotic dancer, saying, "That’s a lot coming from you. Well, you also have to make sure you’re not dancing like you dance, you know what I mean? ”

To this, Tatum responded jokingly, "There was none of this,” demonstrating a body roll that seemed more suited for a nightclub than a Taylor Swift concert. The conversation then turned towards the uncomfortable yet hilarious topic of how Tatum plans to handle Everly’s discovery of his Magic Mike persona. “I’m so grateful that she doesn’t know how I dance,” Tatum admitted, his face lighting up with embarrassment.

Meyers bought in a reality check about how Everly would likely find out from someone other than her dad. “It’s going to be horrifying when it does,” Tatum laughed, swinging his arms in a mock dance move to emphasize his point. “But it’s a lot of like, this stuff, and I’m just gonna keep it in that area.”

The banter continued as Meyers humorously suggested that Everly might end up playing the role of the “parent” in this scenario, ready to have a serious talk with her dad about his past dance moves. “You’re going to come home and she’s going to flip on a lamp and be like, ‘We need to talk,’” Meyers joked.

Tatum has been actively connecting with Everly by diving into her interests and engaging in fun activities together. In May 2024, he posted photos on Instagram from a Renaissance fair they attended, where Everly dressed as a “pirate assassin” and Tatum humorously dubbed himself a “ghostly figure.”

The actor reportedly also took Everly on a trip to Salem, Massachusetts, where they explored historic and haunted sites with Witch City Walking Tours. The tour owner praised Tatum, calling him “amazing” with his daughter during the visit, as reported by PEOPLE Magazine.

For now, Tatum is balancing his roles as a Hollywood star and a devoted dad with a great sense of humor. When the day comes that Everly inevitably sees her dad’s dance moves, he’s in for a reaction that might be just as entertaining as the moves themselves.

