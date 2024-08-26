This is How Jenna Ortega Met Micheal Keaton for the First Time As They Star in Beetlejuice 2 Together

With Jenna Ortega and Michael Keaton-led Beetlejuice inching towards its global theatrical release, fans cannot contain their excitement. Recently, the Wednesday star made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and spoke about Beetlejuice 2, one of the most-awaited movies of 2024, and revealed how she instantly got scared after coming across her legendary co-star Michael Keaton while he was dressed up as the titular character.

While talking about meeting Michael Keaton for the first time on the sets of Beetlejuice, the 21-year-old actor revealed:

"He came up behind me; I was getting a hair and makeup test, and I got a tap on the shoulder. I turned around and it was just a jump scare, for sure. He was like, 'Oh, hey, I'm Michael,' and he had, you know, mold peeling off his face and I played it cool. And then it was cool until I met him for a second time out of hair and makeup because I forgot that I had already met him."

The Fallout actor shared that she tried to stay composed when she first encountered Keaton, but things got a bit uncomfortable the second time they met outside of the hair and makeup unit. She admitted, "I introduced myself again because I had forgotten we'd already met." Fallon joked, "You didn’t meet Michael Keaton; you met Beetlejuice."

According to the Millers Girl star, Michael Keaton is one of the coolest actors and she is grateful to share the screen with such prominent faces from Hollywood. She further mentioned that, in her dreams, she had never imagined this. Jenna Ortega will be playing the character of Astrid Deetz, daughter of Lydia Deetz, portrayed by Winona Ryder.

During a recent interview with the reputed media outlet Collider, Winona Ryder spoke about Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, her co-star Michael Keaton, pointed out that the much-hyped sequel couldn’t have happened without Insidious 2 actor Jenna Ortega. On being asked about the mother-daughter relationship between Astrid and Lydia, the 52-year-old actor said:

“Jenna is truly one of my favorite people. She's the most genuine person I've ever met. We connected instantly, and once we started talking, the conversation just flowed endlessly. I often turn to her for advice. [Laughs] Honestly, I feel like this movie had to be perfect because we discussed it for so long, and I realized we were waiting for her to be born and grow up.” She further mentioned:

“You know what I mean. She's like the perfect puzzle piece to add, and she sort of completes it. I don't even have enough adjectives. She's just such an incredible person to work with and to know, and to know her is to absolutely love her. Then, with Catherine [O’Hara], the empathy I now have for her because of my relationship with Astrid. It was a dream. It really was.”

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice will hit theaters on September 6th, 2024, more than 36 years after the original film, which debuted on March 30th, 1988.

The star cast of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice includes Michael Keaton, Willem Dafoe, Catherine O'Hara, Monica Bellucci, and Jenna Ortega. With an IMDb rating of 7.5 out of 10, Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice can be streamed on Prime Video.

