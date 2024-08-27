Jenna Ortega Reveals One Surprising Thing That She Stole From The Sets Of Her Netflix Series Wednesday

Jenna Ortega is all set to return for the upcoming season 2 of her hit coming-of-age supernatural mystery series Wednesday. Ortega will reprise her beloved character, Wednesday Addams, after entertaining fans with her performance in season one. The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress recently revealed how she stole one surprising thing from the set of Netflix's Addams Family reimagining.

In a recent BuzzFeed interview, Jenna Ortega revealed her favorite memories of filming her upcoming Tim Burton movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and teased some details on her popular series Wednesday.

During her candid conversation, the publication asked her to share if she ever took anything from the set of her projects after filming wrapped. In response, Ortega revealed, "On Wednesday, I stole a poster of the monster. There was a character who had all these sketches of the monster, so I kept one of those and put it in a nice little frame."

The actress also mentioned that she regretted not taking one of the Handbooks for the Recently Deceased from the set, explaining that the books were fully detailed, saying, "because they are actual books so that when you go through them, there are graphics and text and stuff. The prop team killed it." Ortega also mentioned that every day on set, the cast members experience moments where they think, "Oh, that was good."

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Extra TV, the Finestkind actress shared that the upcoming season will feature "incredible" set pieces. She then hinted at some intriguing details, expressing that although they’ve only filmed four episodes, every episode has one "strong, kind of outstanding scene or factor."

Ortega also mentioned that with the new season, it feels like they have more opportunities to achieve what they wanted to do in the first season but couldn’t, noting that possibly due to a lack of resources or "faith," but now, they have much more trust to pursue their creative goals.

When asked about the possibility of another viral dance moment, the Scream actress teased, "Not that I’m aware of… I’m not looking ahead at the schedule, but I fear maybe I’ll see something."

Wednesday, season one, is available to stream on Netflix. Aside from Jenna Ortega, season 2 will feature Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, and Fred Armisen, among others.