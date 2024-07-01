Jennie Garth Shares Heartfelt Tribute For Daughter Luca As She Turns 27; See HERE

Jennie Garth, renowned for her portrayal of Kelly Taylor in Beverly Hills, 90210, recently took to her Instagram account to celebrate the 27th birthday of her eldest daughter, Luca. The actress shares her three daughters, including Luca, with her ex-husband, Peter Facinelli. Garth shared several candid photos of her daughter’s birthday celebration.

On June 30, 2024, the What I Like About You star shared a heartwarming post on her Instagram to mark the 27th birthday of her eldest daughter, Luca. The carousel included several photos of Jennie with Luca, as they can be spotted in a restaurant. Garth adored a strappy white dress while Luca graced a beautiful mini yellow dress.

Later in the carousel, the mother-daughter duo can be seen jamming to Taylor Swift’s Tell Me Why song, from her Fearless album. At the last Garth posted a video where she can be seen bringing a birthday cake to her daughter, which was beautifully decorated with tall lit candles and flowers. “When your baby girl turns 27! 🎁♥️🌹💃🏼 I LOVE you my angel @lucabellabella 😇,” Garth noted in the post’s caption.

Jennie Garth on co-parenting her kids with ex-husband, Peter Facinelli

Jennie Garth has been pretty open about co-parenting her three daughters with ex-hubby, Peter Facinelli. Garth and Facinelli married back in 2001 and enjoyed over a decade of happy married life with each other before they decided to split their paths in 2013. Post their divorce the ex-couple decided to take 50-50 custody of their children.

In one of the past episodes of her podcast, I Choose Me, the actress had a detailed conversation with Facinelli about their experience of co-parenting kids with each other. During the conversation Beverly Hills, 90210 alum candidly admitted that in the initial phase of her split with the Twilight star, she regretted her decision to not go for complete custody of her kids. Yet she acknowledged that co-parenting was the best option available to raise her daughters well.

“I know for me, there were times when I really emotionally regretted that decision and not fighting harder for more. But at the same time, I knew that having them be 50% of their time with you, their father was absolutely the best thing for them,” Garth shared.

Well as Jennie Garth celebrated the 27th birthday of her daughter, Luca, her reflections on co-parenting surely speak volumes on the sound upbringing of her daughters in a collaborative effort with Peter Facinelli.

