Jennifer Aniston And Courteney Cox Celebrate Friends Co-star Lisa Kudrow's Birthday With Adorable Tributes: 'I Love You Floosh!'

On Tuesday, July 30 Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox celebrated their friend and former "Friends" co-star Lisa Kudrow's 61st birthday. The constant companionship of the cast members from Friends still melts the hearts of millions of fans worldwide.

Heartfelt messages from Aniston

Wishing her a happy birthday on Instagram Stories, Aniston, aged 55, put up a throwback picture of her character Rachel Green together with Kudrow’s character who was dressed as Superwoman. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to this superwoman,” wrote Aniston before adding a love heart emoji. “I LOVE YOU FLOOSH!”

In another post, Aniston shared a carousel of clips from @theonewiththefriendsclips. These were short videos that showed blooper scenes where Kudrow could not control her laughter on the set of Friends. To emphasize this contagious laugh, Aniston used a crying with a laughter emoji and a red heart emoji in the post.

Cox’s tribute to Kudrow

Within this ongoing celebration for her birthday is a throwback photograph that Cox shared showing herself together with an elated-looking Kudrow. “Happy Birthday my Loot!,” Cox wrote. “I couldn’t love you more.”

A friendship that will last forever

Even though it has been twenty years since Friends went off air, Aniston along with Cox and Kudrow have remained close friends throughout all those years. Recently, however, it happened just last month when she had penned an emotional tribute for Courtney’s 60th anniversary.

Anison stated that: “She’s funny like no other, STUNNING on the inside and out. Independent in the most gorgeous way, cares for everyone even if she doesn’t know you. Terrified of dogs even though I’ve never known her NOT to have at least two of them. Fiercely loyal to the end.”

Advertisement

Words cannot describe how much they care about each other. Thus their honest affection towards each other shows how much their show meant to the actors.

ALSO READ: FRIENDS Experience To Open At 2nd Permanent Location In US Adding Value To Important Reference Of Sitcom; DEETS