'You Do A Curtain Call': Aisha Tyler Recalls A Moment With Friends' Star Matthew Perry That Changed Her Life

Aisha Tyler recently talked about her experience auditioning for Friends in 2003 on iHeartRadio’s And That’s What You REALLY Missed podcast.

Tyler explained that by the time she auditioned, she had watched every episode of Friends, which didn’t make her feel more confident. Read on to learn what Tyler said.

Aisha Tyler recalls a moment with Matthew Perry

Aisha Tyler shared during the podcast, “By the time I auditioned for Friends, I had seen every episode of Friends — like every single one, which didn’t make me confident. It just made me know, well, I know how to tell a Friends joke. But, like, am I gonna do it well?”

Auditioning with David Schwimmer for the role of Ross’s girlfriend, Charlie Wheeler, was intimidating, though Schwimmer was very nice. When Tyler got the role, she was initially set to appear in four episodes but ended up filming nine.

She described the experience as similar to theater. Tyler explained. “At the end, it’s very much like theater, you do a curtain call, then everybody bows, you’re waiting in the wings, and they’ll introduce the guest stars, and then they’ll introduce the main cast. So, I would be one of the last people that would go out before the main cast.”

She also shared a memorable moment with Matthew Perry from her first episode. Just before she went out for her first taping, Perry told her, “Get ready for your life to change.” Tyler found his words to be very kind and encouraging.

She said, “It was just such a sweet, generous thing to say, it wasn’t like, ‘Uh-oh.’ He was like, ‘This is exciting. It’s gonna be exciting for you.’ And I never forgot that moment because it really did change my life.”

Matthew Perry’s death sparks investigation into drug suspects

Matthew Perry’s death has sent shockwaves through the world, with authorities now investigating who supplied him with substances like ketamine. Perry, known for his role on Friends, was found dead in his California hot tub at age 54, shortly after playing pickleball. The Los Angeles County Coroner reported that ketamine, which was not part of medical procedures, contributed to his death.

Perry, who struggled with addiction and tried to help others, had relapsed, prompting the LAPD to investigate. According to In Touch, the LAPD, along with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, has a list of suspects linked to the drug supply. They are expected to announce charges soon.

A source told In Touch they have a list of suspects that has many people in Hollywood nervous. Perry knew who to call for drugs, and they might find more connections by tracking phones, messages, emails, and locations, per Marca. The investigation might also involve medical professionals who improperly issued prescriptions.

