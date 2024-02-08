Jennifer Coolidge Opens Up About Exclusion from White Lotus; Says She's 'Jealous' Of The Season 3 Cast

Jennifer Coolidge is having a tough time accepting the fact that she won't be joining the White Lotus for a third season. Expressing dismay over the fact, Coolidge, whose character in the show met a tragic demise in season 2, told Today.com that she is “jealous of everyone that's going.” The 62-year-old star was one of the only characters to appear in both seasons of White Lotus for which she won two Emmy Awards.

Jennifer Coolidge Expresses Displeasure Over Being Excluded from White Lotus Season 3

Speaking to Today earlier this week, Coolidge said about not being a part of the show, “People are asking me if I’m in it. I can honestly say, to this moment, no one has even mentioned it to me. I think I’m dead. I think I’m dead right now and may be dead forever.”

Coolidge’s character Tanya McQuoid tragically died at the end of season 2 after falling off of a boat and into the ocean.

Despite not being a part of season 3 of the show, Jennifer Coolidge said she's very excited to see what's in store for next season. She also, however. disclosed that she feels jealous of those getting to be a part of it. “I am jealous of everyone that's going. I just want to stress I’m not a good sport about it. But there's nothing I can do. When they kill you, you have to accept it."

“But am I sad? I just want to say in all honesty, I’m very sad I’m not in it,” she added.

Sharing her positive thoughts about the third installment of White Lotus, Jennifer Coolidge said, “I think it's going to be good. There's going to be all sorts of good stuff in it, probably great sex stuff. You know how Mike White writes - it’s never, never a dull moment. I think he's going to slay with this one.”

What to expect from White Lotus season 3? Plot details and Themes explored

No official plot details have been shared by HBO yet. The network, however, disclosed that the shooting for White Lotus season 3 will take place in three cities in Thailand - Bangkok, Phuket, and Koh Samui.

After the season 2 finale in 2022, Mike White, the writer of the show shed some light on the possible theme for makers to explore in the new season. In an interview with HBO, White said, “The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex. I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

Everything being said and done, the new season of the show won't hit the screens until 2025 as revealed by HBO and Max CEO Casey Bloys himself. He cited the writer's and actors’ strike as the reason for the long wait.

