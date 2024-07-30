Jennifer Garner Stuck In Elevator For Over An Hour At Comic-Con Gets Praised By Gwyneth Paltrow

The 2024 San Diego Comic-Con turned out to be quite the ordeal for Jennifer Garner. Thrilled about attending her first-ever Comic-Con, the Marvel star’s patience was put to the test after she was stuck in an elevator with a group of people for over an hour.

Garner documented the incident while showcasing her ability to tackle a crisis as she kept her calm throughout. Over the weekend, she posted a series of videos on her social media that left her fans as surprised as she was. Hollywood peer Gwyneth Paltrow couldn’t help but commend the actress for her patience in the broken elevator.

Jennifer Garner impresses Gwyneth Paltrow with her calm

Jennifer Garner, 52, had the wildest experience at the Comic-Con 2024 that unraveled on Thursday, July 25 in San Diego. The A-lister was trapped in an elevator and decided to document the hour-long episode to share with her fans later on.

Captioned, “Baby’s first Comic Con: a short story,” Garner uploaded seven short videos in an Instagram post that chronicled her dilemma inside the elevator, singing and trying to stay positive until help came.

Shared on Sunday, July 28, after the SDCC 2024 wrapped, the 30 Going on 30 star’s patient approach to the crisis quickly caught her peers and fans' attention as they lauded her in the comments.

Gwyneth Paltrow noted, “Okay, no way oh my god how are you so calm.” Likewise, Tracee Ellis Ross hailed her saying, “@jennifer.garner oh my! Well done on staying calm.” “OMG YOU SURVIVED!!!” Kimberly Williams-Paisley wrote in her comment adorned with red hearts.

The first slide was documented at 2 minutes in, where the Elektra star was still in her good spirits and announced, “Hey guys, we’re stuck on this elevator.” She playfully teased her cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine which required her to attend the Comic-Con and said, “I could use a Wolverine, I could use a Deadpool, I could use someone!”

Garner followed it up with a subtle dig at the event as she expressed thanks for her “first Comic-Con.” While the first slide was barely serious, the gravity of the situation was made explicit by the second slide. 11 minutes in, the star seemed agitated unable to bear the heat while someone tried to fix the elevator.

The next few minutes were even more difficult as Garner resorted to advice from The Office or Brooklyn Nine-Nine that sitting down is helpful in such situations. To lift the morale, Garner sang 99 Bottles of Beer after being stuck for 41.5 minutes, and eventually one of the individuals called 911.

An hour later, the elevator keys lit back up and a firefighter rescued the group at 1 hour 12 minutes precisely, per the post. Garner and her companions were overjoyed and cheered at the sight of other people and a firefighter opening the elevator door.

Jennifer Garner reprises at Elektra in Deadpool & Wolverine

Jennifer Garner attended the Comic-Con last week to commemorate her appearance as Elektra in Deadpool & Wolverine starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Therefore, the star joined the stars from the Marvel film’s most notable cameos, the likes of Chris Evans and Channing Tatum, at the Hall H post-screening of the Deadpool sequel. Director Shawn Levy also surprised fans on stage alongside the whole cast.

Garner’s reprisal comes decades after she last played the titular character in 2005’s Elektra and 2003’s Daredevil, backed by Fox Studios, per Variety. The film marks the actress’ official inclusion in the MCU.

Deadpool & Wolverine premiered on July 26 and is now out in theatres.

