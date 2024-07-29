Deadpool & Wolverine, since its announcement, have been making headlines, be it for actors or the cameos. In the post-movie credits of the film, the fans noticed that Nicepool was credited as Gordon Reynolds instead of Ryan Reynolds. Screenrant reports indicate that Reynolds personally selected the name that would appear in the rolling credits, despite the fact that the name has left the audience perplexed. Nicepool, a character played by Ryan Reynolds in the Marvel film, is one of the many Easter eggs and cameos to watch out for.

Nicepool is one of the kindest variants of Deadpool. While he makes his appearance in the movie a couple of times, he praises Wade Wilson’s Deadpool for all the work he has been doing to fight evil.

Who is Gordon Reynolds?

Nicepool, portrayed by Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine, has been credited as Gordon Reynolds in the post movie credits. While the fans have been wondering why such a name was mentioned instead of the actor’s, media reports have claimed that the IF himself agreed upon putting Gordon Reynolds on the slide. The story behind the name goes way back to 2016, when the Green Lantern actor appeared on the GQ’s self interview. Reynolds himself created the character named Gordon Reynolds, who interviewed himself back at the time.

Ryan, during the interview, was offended by the question asked to him by his twin self and stormed out of the show. Gordon made a comeback on the screens in the later years to promote Ryan’s gin brand.

Will Ryan Reynolds return for another Deadpool movie?

Deadpool & Wolverine has brought Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together on screen. With the franchise eyeing the multiverse, it leaves the door open for a potential Deadpool 4. Speaking about a new movie in the franchise, Reynolds claimed, "My wife and children will divorce me. I have no prenup with any of them. I will be capital 'B' broke and, in turn, probably doing 'Deadpool 4' 'cause I'd need the money."

While the actor’s statements translate to him planning on not returning as Deadpool, Reynolds is known to be playful during the interview and has not completely ruled out the possibility of him doing another Deadpool movie.

Deadpool & Wolverine is running successfully in theaters.

