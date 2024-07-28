Jennifer Garner Seeks Help From Deadpool & Wolverine As She Gets Stuck In Elevator At SDCC 2024; Watch The Hilarious Clip HERE

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Deadpool & Wolverine.

Jennifer Garner is making headlines as she returns to play her beloved character Elektra in the newly released Marvel Cinematic Universe film Deadpool & Wolverine. The actress recently attended the San Diego Comic-Con and joined the panel with her other cast members to promote the project. However, something terrible happened at the event.

Garner shared a series of hilarious clips on social media, revealing that she got stuck in an elevator with other people at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego.

Jennifer Garner drops hilarious clips as she reveals how she got stuck in an elevator at SDCC 2024

Jennifer Garner took to Instagram and shared a series of hilarious videos featuring herself and some other people, who were all stuck with her in the elevator at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego in California. The popular actress was there to attend the convention to promote Deadpool & Wolverine. Garner mentioned the timestamp on each clip and was seen sitting on the floor while describing the incident.

In the first video, the Family Switch movie actress began by saying, "Hey guys, um, we're stuck on this elevator," adding, "I could use a Wolverine, I could use a Deadpool, I could use someone." She continued, "We are looking for stairs," noting, "Thanks for having us here. My first Comic-Con." In another part, she revealed that it had been almost eleven minutes, "It's toasty, I'm shvitzy, I need to blot."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Contact Me': Jennifer Garner Shares Her Plans To Start A Bird Modeling Agency After Becoming a 'Birder'

Garner then quipped, "Don't cut the blue wire, is what we're hearing." In the fifth clip, she noted that it was 45 minutes, and now, "We're calling 911." The last clip showed Jennifer Garner screaming with excitement as "1 hour and 12 minutes" later, the responders arrived to rescue them.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Garner Jokes About Ben Affleck’s Daredevil In Deadpool & Wolverine; KNOW More

When did Jennifer Garner first play the role of Elektra?

Jennifer Garner first portrayed the role of Elektra in Mark Steven Johnson's superhero film Daredevil, alongside her now ex-husband Ben Affleck, who depicted Matt Murdock aka Daredevil. Garner reprised her role in the 2005 follow-up Elektra, and once again, she's returned to play it in the latest MCU film alongside her co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine is now in theaters. The movie also features Leslie Uggams, Rob Delaney, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, and Jennifer Garner, among more talented stars.