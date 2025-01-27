Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional as Her Musical Kiss of the Spider Woman Gets Standing Ovation at Sundance Film Festival: ‘I Was Mesmerized’

Jennifer Lopez was seen to have teary eyes as she attended the recently held Sundance Film Festival. The reason was simple and yet intriguing; her film Kiss of the Spider-Woman had received a grand standing ovation at the highly acclaimed film festival.

As she wore a webbed-up gown, which had sparkling designs, the actress, who even happens to be a great singer, expressed how she had been waiting for this particular moment her whole life.

Adding that the reason she is a part of the movie industry is because of her mother. Lopez also went on to recall the time when her mom “would sit me in front of the TV and [‘West Side Story’] would come on once a year. I was mesmerized and was like, ‘That’s what I want to do.’ This is the first time I actually got to do it.”

Praising the director of the musical, Bill Condon, Jennifer Lopez went on to mention how he made it all come true.

For those who do not know, the aforementioned filmmaker has now become a preeminent name in the Hollywood film industry. All thanks to his musical masterpieces such as Chicago, Dreamgirls, the live-action remake of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, and the Hugh Jackman starrer The Greatest Showman.

Expressing himself on the stage at the Sundance Film Festival, Bill Condon recalled how he made a return to the event after 27 years. The first time he was a part of the film festival was back in 1998 with his period drama Gods and Monsters.

Advertisement

The movie talks about Luis Molina, played by Tonatiuh, who serves time in jail for having s*x with a man. The film also stars Diego Luna and is set in an Argentine prison.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Gets ‘Ready’ For Sundance Film Festival in Edgy All-Leather Ensemble; Check Out Her Complete Look