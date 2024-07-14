Jennifer Lopez Gives Sneak-Peek Into Her Time With Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet As They Enjoy Car Ride

Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram stories to post a clip of her spending quality time with husband Ben Affleck's daughter Violet. She could be seen enjoying a 'summertime' car ride with Violet and her friend amidst all the separation rumors surrounding her reported split with Ben Affleck.

On July 13, Saturday, JLo posted a short video on her Instagram Stories which showed a sunny trip in New York with Ben Affleck’s 18-year-old daughter, Violet. Lopez was seen sporting her wedding ring in the footage, vibing to The Kid LAROI's song titled, Girls.

The car seemed to have an open sunroof; sitting beside the driver was Lopez with a white top and sunglasses on. Meanwhile, Violet Affleck and actress Cassidey Fralin who is her friend looked through the window in the backseat.

This post comes after reports of recent strain in the 54-year-old Atlas star and Ben Affleck’s relationship that indicated they were not together over Independence Day weekend.

People magazine confirmed after someone said that Lopez and Violet were seen shopping at Roller Rabbit in East Hampton. Despite being flocked by people, they seemed rather unfazed. In addition, another source revealed how happy JLo appeared while shopping with Ben’s daughter. She wore a big smile.

Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck have been going shopping together

Just prior to posting on Instagram, JLo went dress shopping at LoveShackFancy in Sag Harbor for Violet, according to WWD on Friday, July 12. According to the outlet, LoveShackFancy gave Lopez and Violet an hour of private shopping time with the store closed temporarily to other customers. An employee from LoveShackFancy told the outlet that JLo is very nice and kind-hearted.

For the unversed, Ben Affleck shares three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, Seraphine, aged 15, and Samuel who is 12. Meanwhile, Lopez has twins Max and Emme, 16, from her previous spouse Marc Anthony.

Speaking of Violet Affleck, she recently grabbed attention when she voiced her opinion on the mask ban. In May, Lopez and Affleck commemorated Violet’s graduation from high school at the Aero Theater in Santa Monica California. She had been an advocate for mask availability and high-quality free testing in Los Angeles County just a short while ago.

Violet spoke at an L.A. County Board of Supervisors meeting where she criticized banning masks as she also discussed experiencing post-viral conditions herself during 2019. She stressed that officials should consider making free tests and treatments more available since long COVID is affecting many people including her.

