'They do not keep us safer': Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Affleck Speaks Out Against Mask Ban At Los Angeles Government Building

Violet Affleck, daughter of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, made a strong plea against mask bans at the LA County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, July 9th. Her speech was made during the Public Comment section, as recorded in a video clip on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Violet Affleck's plea against mask bans

She introduced herself and highlighted several areas she stood for, including free quality testing and the availability of masks. Aware of the severity of this issue, which tends to affect people differently in terms of age and social status, she emphasized her rejection of a ban on wearing face masks.

In 2019, she suffered from post-viral syndrome. Despite her speedy recovery, this incident showed her that even minor viral effects are difficult to manage medically. The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored this more than ever before.

The teenager said, "I contracted a post-viral condition in 2019. I'm OK now, but I saw first-hand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses. The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown that into sharper relief."

She stated that COVID-19 is too severe, “one in 10 infections leads to long COVID, which is a devastating neurological, cardiovascular illness” that impair their working capacities, mobility capabilities, visual acuity levels, and cognitive abilities. It is important to stress that vulnerable segments bear the brunt more than others.

These symptoms include fatigue, worsening symptoms after physical or mental exertion, fever, and respiratory problems like breathing difficulties or persistent coughs, according to Mayo Clinic. Additionally, a publication observed mass layoffs resulting from post-COVID conditions, leading to huge economic losses.

Violet Affleck demands urgent availability of masks

Violet Affleck called for the deployment and usage of masks in government institutions. She said, "To confront the long COVID crisis, I demand mask availability, air filtration, and far-UVC light in government facilities, including jails and detention centers, and mask mandates in county medical facilities."

"We must expand the availability of high-quality free tests and treatment and, most importantly, the county must oppose mask bans for any reason," she continued.

"They do not keep us safer; they make vulnerable members of our community less safe and make everyone less able to participate in Los Angeles together. Thank you," first-time voter, Violet concluded.

Violet summarized her speech with an emotional thank you. She had just graduated on May 30th.

Jennifer Garner, 52, and Ben Affleck, 51, also have two other children apart from Violet: Seraphina, aged fifteen, and Samuel, aged twelve. In an interview with People in April 2023, Jennifer revealed a deep compassion for teenagers and what they currently go through. She admitted to being close to teenagers and stated that she learns much from the experiences of her own kids during this stage in their lives.

