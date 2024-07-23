What Happened Inside Jennifer Lopez's Bridgerton-Themed 55th Birthday Party? Here's What Report Reveals

Jennifer Lopez marked her 55th birthday early through a small gathering with friends and family at the Hamptons. It happened on July 21 at Arthur & Sons, an Italian restaurant in Bridgehampton, New York. Her sister Lynda and manager Benny Medina joined Lopez together with her 16-year-old son Max among other close pals.

A more intimate party

Details of the menu designed for Jennifer’s birthday were shared by chef Joe Isidori, who owns Arthur & Sons. The menu featured Fried Calamari, Caesar Salad, Arthur & Sons’ Spaghetti Marinara, and Chicken Parm. For instance, she favored house-made Limoncello Cheesecake as usual that she took home.

The event was held on the eatery’s Amalfi terrace and there was only a small crowd of people. It is reported that the guests had a great time sharing touching stories according to Chef Isidori “Having the kind words and support of Jennifer has been an amazing experience. She has been very gracious, lovely and supportive about our restaurant, especially the food,” he further added. Some of them exclaimed, "This food is banging!" with Lopez joining them happily.

No celebration with Ben Affleck

The day before lunch, Lopez organized an event to celebrate as per the Bridgerton theme. The guests, including JLo’s mum Guadalupe Rodríguez, were featured in Regency-era costumes. Lopez posted some pictures earlier on Instagram that day excited about having fun soon.

However, her husband Ben Affleck was conspicuously absent during the celebrations. Affleck stayed back in Los Angeles while JLo left for the Hamptons. The two recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary but have not been staying together for months now. They did not go out together during Mother's Day but when it came to Father's Day, Lopez paid tribute to Affleck.

In New York, Violet, who is Affleck’s 18-year-old daughter from another marriage, visited Lopez. They spent their time shopping and riding bikes together. Additionally, Lopez had twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony; he also has two other kids Seraphina aged 15, and Samuel 12 respectively whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Making time for family

JLo recently canceled her summer tour This Is Me… Live to spend more time with her family and closest friends. Her heartbreak was evident in the statement she made upon cancellation “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

Despite some difficulties, it appears that Lopez had a great birthday weekend with loved ones creating beautiful memories.

