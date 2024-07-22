Jennifer Lopez Hosts Bridgerton-Themed Bash In Hamptons Ahead Of 55th Birthday; Ben Affleck Skips Party

Jennifer Lopez transformed the Hamptons into a London-esque setting for her birthday bash as the pop star hosted a Bridgerton-themed party in the town on Saturday, July 20, ahead of her 55th birthday on July 24.

The soirée was attended by her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, who was seen arriving at the venue in a blue gown with ample lace detailing. Other members of the Lopez family and friends of the Love Don't Cost a Thing singer were also photographed in Regency-era attire, matching the party's theme.

Workers were snapped preparing for the event with a horse-drawn carriage, security, waiters, and more. Trucks carrying furniture and flowers were also seen unloading at the event venue.

Ben Affleck was notably absent from JLo’s birthday party

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have spent time on separate coasts since May 2024. He's been putting up in Los Angeles, while Lopez has spent most of the summer in New York. The duo are reported to be navigating a rough patch in their marriage.

Most recently, Lopez and Affleck spent the 4th of July weekend apart and also did not reunite to mark their second wedding anniversary. Lopez, however, was spotted spending a day with Violet Affleck in New York.

Ben, a day before Lopez’s party, was seen driving solo in LA with his wedding band still decorating his ring finger. The duo last reunited for Violet’s high school graduation party in May.

A recap of Jennifer Lopez’s last birthday party with husband Ben Affleck

The Jenny from the Block singer and the Gone Girl star marked her 54th birthday together with an intimate party at their home in LA last year. At the time, Lopez shared that she was “extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life’s journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with.” The singer also shared a picture of herself dancing atop a table during the celebration.

The rough patch in Bennifer’s fairy tale love story is reportedly because Ben is uncomfortable with JLo’s fame, which comes with added media scrutiny. Sources, however, also say that the tension between the two runs deeper than that. The estranged couple, on July 11, listed their 38,000-square-foot Beverly Hills marital home for sale at an asking price of $68 million. The development further fueled rumors of marital strife between the pair.

