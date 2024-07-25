Jennifer Lopez, Hollywood's top actress and singer turned 55 on July 24. Lopez marked her birthday by posting a video collection of her Bridgerton-themed party highlights which she had on July 20 in the Hamptons, New York. Jennifer Lopez shared a video on Wednesday that included ballroom dancers, a live orchestra, and a surprise performance.

Jennifer Lopez shares a glimpse into her Bridgerton-themed 55th birthday party

Set to symphonic music, the dramatic video montage featured a selection of photos taken of Lopez during the evening together with footage of attendees, guests, and performers dancing like they were at a 19th-century English ball, reminiscent of Netflix's popular historical romance series. She wrote the caption, "Dearest Gentle Reader…And a splendid evening was had by all."

Lopez can be seen singing into a microphone at one point in the video. The Atlas star blows out the candles on a cake as sparkles fly behind her in the closing moments of the video. Lopez's mother Guadalupe Rodríguez was among the guests at her birthday celebration.

Ben Affleck missing from Jennifer Lopez's 55th birthday celebrations

Actor Ben Affleck, JLo's husband, was missing from the celebrations. JLO and Ben have spent much of this summer apart, staying on different coasts, and they recently spent their second wedding anniversary apart, which happened on July 16. Even though none of the stars has commented on the rumors of their split, news about their divorce has been doing rounds on social media.

Lopez has been lately enjoying summer with Affleck's daughter Violet in the Hamptons. They were seen riding bikes, shopping, and having dinner together while spending the day in Southampton.

