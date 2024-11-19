Jennifer Love Hewitt Recalls Her Mother’s Passing And How The Press Knew Before Her

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Jennifer Love Hewitt has much to celebrate this holiday season, with not one but two big announcements. The actress is releasing her book Inheriting Magic and starring in a film she also executive produced and directed, titled The Holiday Junkie.

To promote her projects, the If Only actress recently had a conversation with her 9-1-1 co-star Bryan Safi. During an event at Zibby’s Bookshop in Los Angeles, Hewitt shared a poignant memory, recalling how the press learned of her mother Patricia Mae’s death before she was even informed.

Talking about a part that she has not mentioned in her upcoming piece of writing, the actress from The Truth About Love stated, “press knew that my mom had passed before I did.”

Per her words, she was flying back home from the 52nd Monte Carlo TV film festival, and that was exactly when her mother passed away.

Mae had passed away on June 12, 2012, following complications from cancer.

The actress then even mentioned that her flight was “10-and-a-half- hours” long and by the time she had arrived, all the people around her knew about the incident, which was a “weird thing for me,” stated Hewitt.

However, the actress then went on to state that this wasn't the first time that people knew about her personal life, recalling the breakups she was told about by someone else.

“People have been like, ‘He was cheating on you already.’ Really, people? Like, why didn’t you tell me?” Jennifer Love Hewitt stated during the discussion.

Recalling the sweet memories she has with her mother, the actress from Shortcut to Happiness then said that the holiday season is very special to her.

Talking about the time whenever she had a bad day, her mom would put up the Christmas lights as she believed that the light would lift up Jennifer Love Hewitt’s mood, she stated.

In the movie The Holiday Junkie, the star plays the character of a lady who recently lost her mother and is entering the Christmas season for the first time all alone. However, she soon finds love in a man who is played by Hewitt’s real-life husband, Brian Hallisay.

The Holiday Junkie will be released on December 14, 2024. The book Inheriting Magic will drop on December 10.

