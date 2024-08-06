Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Weight Loss: Slamming Body-shaming Trolls

People who accuse celebrities of losing weight with Ozempic are the same who also criticize them for gaining weight — even if it is due to understandable reasons like pregnancy. And, celebrities who have more realistic standards for their body and a balanced approach to fitness are, unfortunately, always the ones to face the storm of people’s negativity. Jennifer Love Hewitt’s weight loss transformation followed by several body fluctuations over the years is a case in point.

It has been rather cruel how netizens have trolled her for her postpartum weight gain, despite knowing that she is a mother of three and a committed actress with a busy schedule. After cooling off for a while, her trolls were reignited after she uploaded an Instagram story with a face filter on. While she did so without overthinking it, a large number of online bullies commented on how she looks “unrecognizable,” and made several ageist remarks about her appearance.

Impressively, our strong Love Hewitt handled the situation with “love” and patience and didn’t allow the negativity to get to her. Despite the criticism, she managed to maintain a healthy body image while also maintaining healthy weight loss goals.

However, her recent fitness transformation in addition to her smooth-progressing acting career has managed to gracefully rebuke the trolls. Before we jump into her health and weight loss journey, let’s dive a bit into her career trajectory.

Who Is Jennifer Love Hewitt?

Before making it big in the American show business, Jennifer Love Hewitt started her career as a child actress and singer on television commercials. With her persistent endeavors, she got cast in the ever-popular Disney channel series Kids Incorporated and was credited as “Love Hewitt” on the show.

Through her teens, she got her breakthrough with popular shows across genres such as Party of Five (family drama), I Know What You Did Last Summer (Horror), and Can’t Hardly Wait (comedy), which became key milestones of her career.

She made it to the movies with notable works such as Heartbreakers, The Tuxedo, and the two live-action films of Garfield. After this, Hewitt made her way back to television and starred in the CBS supernatural drama series, Ghost Whisperer, which gained her much recognition. She met her now husband, Brian Hallisay on the sets of The Client List, a popular drama series that aired on Lifetime, followed by The Client List pilot film.

Popular television series such as Criminal Minds and 9-1-1 have been significant triumphs that shaped her career. Her recent successes have also been a reason why fans became increasingly interested in the actress’s appearance and weight, leading to notorious body-shaming and age-shaming trolls on social media.

Jennifer Love Hewitt Profile Summary

Age: 45

Birthdate: 21st February, 1979

Birthplace: Waco, Texas

Profession: Actor, singer, and producer

Spouse: Brian Hallisay (co-star on The Client List and 9-1-1)

Children: Autumn Hallisay, Atticus Hallisay, and Aidan Hallisay

Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Weight Gain And Weight Loss Journey

For most of her career, Love Hewitt has been slim, and physically fit. She never felt compelled to adhere to the unrealistic beauty standards of the film and TV industry. However, she faced harsh public scrutiny on every rare occasion when her typical weight fluctuates.

One instance of this was seen in 2007 when the actress was still starring in Ghost Whisperer when several newspapers published pictures with a few extra pounds on her. This was during the time when the American actress was vacationing in Hawaii, taking a break from her otherwise hectic acting and singing work life.

Personally, the actress didn’t mind the extra vacation weight and wanted to truly enjoy her downtime. Despite that, it was impossible for her to ignore the eye of the media, which fetched cruel criticism of her body and made headlines.

Some tabloid journalists even resort to comments with severely poor taste such as “I know what you ate last summer,” to make parodied mockery of the actress by using the name of her hit TV series. Being the strong, empowered personality Hewitt was back then (and continues to be), she gave a fitting response to such ridicule and encouraged girls around the world to embrace their bodies exactly as they are, put on a bikini, and stay strong.

Following this, Hewitt hired Stevie Sant’Angelo as her trainer and committed to a rigorous fitness routine. As a result, she managed to drop 14 pounds within 10 weeks in 2008.

The 9-1-1 star has always maintained that she doesn’t check the scale, doesn’t know how much she weighs most of the time, and doesn’t prioritize her weight and appearance out of proportion. It has always made her sad how young girls get unhealthily influenced by ridiculous body standards in the film and TV industry set for women, and how that pushes vulnerable minds to make extreme lifestyle changes.

Further criticism about Hewitt’s body and weight gain followed her marriage with Brian Hallisay in 2013, after which she put on some pounds for obvious reasons as she had three pregnancies.

While it is no news that gestational weight gain is normal and inevitable, research shows that postpartum weight gain is very common, even among women who weren’t overweight pre-pregnancy ( 1 ), ( 2 ).

This proves that losing weight after pregnancy is not easy, and certainly not an immediate process, which makes such high expectations of women’s bodies unrealistic as well as cruel. The actress has always been stern with her opinion that skin, body shape, and weight should not be used to judge a woman's beauty, and how an obsession with being a size zero or size two is problematic.

After the birth of her third child Aidan in 2021, the 9-1-1 actress opened up to the media about how motherhood and her work has kept her busy, and she is unable to prioritize her diet and exercise.

However, in the last two years, Hewitt has shed much of her baby weight and has achieved a healthy weight loss transformation. And, we have to be honest — she looks absolutely gorgeous! The secrets to her recent transformation are a no-brainer — a healthy diet and active exercise regimen. Let’s learn a bit more about those.

Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Weight Loss Diet

The Client List star loves food and doesn’t seem like a fussy eater. She not only ensures to have a balanced diet comprising complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, protein, and fiber but also treats herself to delicious festive goodies. After we did some digging up, here’s what we found out about her diet:

1. A Salad with Every Meal:

Hewitt likes having a large portion of salad before starting her meal to pack a punch of dietary fiber (also known as roughage). This refers to indigestible carbohydrates that boost metabolic health and improve bowel function ( 3 ), ( 4 ).

Besides, research shows that consuming salads before a meal helps regulate energy intake and prevents overeating by keeping us satiated for hours ( 5 ). Hence, in an ideal meal structure, it is important to start with salad before proceeding to proteins and carbohydrates.

2. Fresh Fruits And Vegetables:

The Ghost Whisperer star is very particular about consuming fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables in her diet. A diet rich in fruits and vegetables after all is high in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, flavanoids, fiber, and natural sugars, which provide multi-dimensional health benefits to the body ( 6 ).

Some of her favorite fruits and vegetables include seeded grapes, grapefruits, berries, pomegranates, mangoes, figs, avocados, bell peppers, carrots, lemons, pears, prunes, butternut squash, etc.

3. Fish And Eggs for Protein:

Of different protein sources out there, Hewitt consumes fish most typically in her diet. Unlike other kinds of meat, fish is one protein source, which is also very high in micronutrients such as vitamin D, iodine, and omega fatty acids. And, consumption of fish also has many advantageous effects on metabolism ( 7 ), ( 8 ).

Another excellent source of protein that Hewitt swears by is boiled eggs, which she sometimes likes to top with some jalapenos to add a zingy flavor.

4. Grass-fed Milk:

Hewitt is particular about consuming organic foods, which is why she prefers grass-fed milk over its pasteurized and processed counterpart. Grass-fed milk is said to be higher in healthy fats and protein, as per research ( 9 ). The actress likes having protein-rich milk with her healthy smoothie mixes to pack a punch of wholesome nutrients.

Here’s What Jennifer Love Hewitt Likes to Eat on Cheat Days

While Hewitt is careful with her diet and consumes healthy meals most of the time, she doesn’t restrict herself too much and likes indulging in delicious treats on occasion. The actress has a sweet tooth and likes tucking in baked goods such as cakes, cinnamon rolls, macarons, biscuits, and pastries over other indulgences. Some of her other indulgences include pizza and wine.

Now that we know much about the Can’t Hardly Wait star’s diet, let’s learn about her exhilarating workout routine.

Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Weight Loss Exercise Routine

More than anything exotic, Hewitt is someone who likes to opt for the tried, tested, and known formats of exercises with a high emphasis on toning and fat-burning. Unlike some celebrities who have an extreme love, hate, or love-hate relationship with exercising, Hewitt has a balanced approach towards it. She considers exercise as a necessary part of everyone’s lifestyle but doesn’t like to punish herself or go too overboard with it either.

Here’s what we know of her workout preferences.

1. Strength Training:

Hewitt likes her strength exercises to build muscle and tone her body. Functional exercises with weights help improve her posture, while also making her feel stronger and more grounded.

Weight loss is another reason why she swears by strength training combined with aerobic exercises — it has been scientifically proven to help with weight management and improve body composition by burning calories ( 10 ).

2. Ankled-weighted Exercises:

Speaking of exercising with weights, Hewitt really likes to challenge herself by tying weights to her ankles for certain endurance training exercises.

3. Dance Workouts:

The Party of Five star loves her electrifying dance routines. She likes following through with Zumba workout routines that are designed to burn 600 to 1000 calories in an hour of practice.

While it is great to challenge oneself with rigorous exercises like this once in a while, we recommend against practicing these every day as they can lead to injury and exhaustion.

4. Pilates:

In addition to boosting strength and posture, Pilates can also improve flexibility, metabolism, muscle relaxation, and pelvic and lumbar stability, in addition to aiding in weight management ( 11 ).

Hewitt likes to switch up Pilates with yoga and active walking from time to time to keep her exercise routine diverse and interesting.

Jennifer Love Hewitt’s weight loss journey has been anything but easy for her. However, what we speculate made losing weight more attainable for her was her balanced approach to weight and fitness, and the fact that she never overdid anything. We’ve never heard of any instances in which Hewitt went on a crash diet or joined a brutal exercise regime. Instead, her fitness journey has been very sustainable and balanced. Besides, we know that Love Hewitt loves her food and energetic workout sessions, and when it comes to staying in a healthy shape, that’s all that matters!

