Jennifer Love Hewitt Shares Her Daughter’s Hilarious Reaction to Discovering Her Dad Featured in The Holiday Junkie Alongside Actress

Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt is back with another exciting project, The Holiday Junkie, in which her husband, Brian Hallisay, is her co-star, portraying her love interest. The actress recalled to People magazine the way her daughter hilariously reacted after she got to know her dad would be in this venture.

Hewitt told the publication, “The first thing she said was, 'Mommy, is he going to be nice to you this time?’” To which the performer responded by saying, “Yes, sweetie, it's a Christmas miracle. He's playing a kind character to me.”

For the unversed, Hallisay is known for playing the negative characters. He has previously played such roles in Hewitt's Lifetime show, The Client List, and he also played her estranged husband in her other show, 9-1-1, where he portrayed her abusive ex-spouse.

The actress told the outlet that he was not “kind” to her in her Lifetime show and 9-1-1 series. She added that it was really hilarious that her daughter was “super psyched” that her father was going to be “nice” to her onscreen.

The upcoming film not only featured Hewitt’s husband but also their three children, Autumn, Atticus, 9, and Aidan, 3. The venture is reportedly inspired by the actress's journey filled with grief after her mother, Pat, passed away in 2012 because of cancer at the age of 67 and how she declared herself a “holiday junkie” in 2013 when she began to lean on the happiness of the season to deal with it.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer star shared that she enjoyed being in a film that honored her mother with her husband because it was such a “great job” honoring her in their life even though he only met her one time.

The performer shared that it was “special” having Hallisay there. Hewitt expressed to the outlet, “I'm really proud to be one of very few grief Christmas movies out there for people who feel things other than just joy at Christmas.”

The Christmas Junkie is reportedly slated to premiere on December 14, 2024.

