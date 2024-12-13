Taylor Swift Surprises Young Fans at Kansas City Children's Hospital After Wrapping Eras Tour; Check Highlights From Her Visit

Days after concluding her record-shattering 21-month-long Eras Tour, Taylor Swift paid a visit to some of her younger fans battling myriad health challenges at the Kansas City children’s hospital. On Thursday, December 12, the pop star dropped by Children’s Mercy Hospital, leaving patients, their families, and staffers shocked yet overjoyed.

In an Instagram post shared by one of the hospital’s pediatric nurses, the Karma singer posed for a smiling group photo with the hospital staff. “TAYLOR SWIFT WAS IN THE PROCEDURAL SEDATION UNIT!! Best day ever,” she captioned the post.

A woman named Anita Belt also documented Swift’s visit to the hospital, where she met a patient named Rylie. In a snap, the singer gifted Rylie a signed copy of her commemorative Eras Tour book.

In a picture with another patient, Swift beamed as she held up a blanket reading “Go Taylor’s Boyfriend.” The blanket was a nod to Swift’s KCC star beau Travis Kelce, who did not join her on her heartfelt hospital visit and was likely at football practice.

The Lover singer had a sweet conversation about Kelce with another patient as she signed a copy of her book. During their exchange, the young patient informed her, “I like Travis now.” Swift smiled and agreed with her fan before probing, “Is he your favorite player?” After the patient responded in affirmation while also mentioning Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Swift responded, “Good. These are good answers. You are acing this.”

Swift, per People, also filmed a TikTok on her song Bad Blood in the hospital.

Another woman named Melissa Nuzum shared pictures of Swift with a patient named Baylee on Facebook. “Ya’ll, she is amazing! On top of her sheer beauty, she was just as kind and personable and down to earth. She gave Baylee a signed copy of her Eras Tour book and accepted a gift from Baylee (a diamond art picture) as well,” Nuzum wrote. She added that she cried because she saw her “girl smile so much” after the pain she had been enduring due to her health struggles.

Swift wrapped her "beloved" Eras Tour on December 8 in Vancouver. During her last show, she called the rodeo the most thrilling chapter of her entire life. Swift was sung Happy Birthday in advance by her fans. The Shake It Off singer is due to turn 35 on Friday, December 13.

