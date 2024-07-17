Jenny McCarthy Praises Kelly Ripa For Support During Son’s Autism Diagnosis; Here’s All We KNOW So Far

Jenny McCarthy gives deep thanks to her friend Kelly Ripa. The actress, who is 51 years old, spoke about how Ripa helped her when her son was determined to be autistic. On Wednesday, July 17, McCarthy appeared on an episode of Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa.

A helping friend

She shared a touching story about how the Live with Kelly & Mark presenter came to her aid during those dark days. “You have been a very instrumental part of my journey,” revealed McCarthy. She said that she felt like it was the end when she heard about the diagnosis of their son, as he is the most adorable boy in the world.

Immediately after Evan’s diagnosis, McCarthy had to rush and appear on Ripa’s show. However much she wanted to cancel and remain at home with his son, who was having seizures, it was impossible due to financial constraints. “I needed money,” said McCarthy because of her husband.

She remembers going right over there where she saw Ripa crying backstage for help. (McCarthy) admitted that they made it through, she appreciated everything that happened afterward. She adds, “We got through it, and I'm so grateful 'cause I will never forget that it was the lowest part of my entire life, and you were like the next person I saw, and I was like, so I'm sorry to unload on you.”

Unflagging assistance

Ripa assured McCarthy that she didn’t mind being a source of support; she also mentioned putting her in contact with a group for autism advocacy purposes. “It was so helpful,” said McCarthy, pointing out back then, when Google had just come up online, and there were no clear sources of information available.

McCarthy thanked Ripa for helping sell books that funded Evan’s speech therapy. “I will always be indebted,” he declared. By telling this tale, McCarthy demonstrated love during tough times and real friendship.

