'It Eats You Up': Sharon Osbourne Reveals Her Jewelry Collection Was Stolen 4 Times

The reality TV star recently described how Sharon Osbourne had her jewelry stolen on various occasions. The Osbournes Podcast episode on July 16 saw Sharon, Ozzy, Kelly, and Jack discuss items they lost and would like to have back. For Sharon and Ozzy, it was their jewelry that had been taken away from them four times.

Hotel theft and uncertain tours

One of the thefts occurred while the couple stayed at a hotel. One night after midnight, Sharon said she was coming up from the bar when she saw three men in front of their door changing a bulb for light in the hallway.

She referred to this trick because these guys were able to enter their room without being detected. In describing the occurrence, Jack said it happened like cat burglar-style. According to Ozzy, this action resulted in looters taking almost everything, leaving only a few pieces behind.

Unfortunately, Sharon could not claim any of them, including a diamond ring hidden in a sock. That is because some individual in her office had forgotten to pay for insurance, leading to his/her sacking. “I was so pissed off with myself, with everything,” Sharon complained.

Sharon also shared that two housekeepers had robbed the family blind. She didn’t delve into the details of the third incident, as Jack noted it was “too painful” to discuss. Despite these losses, Ozzy advised to “move on” with life, a sentiment Sharon agreed with, saying it would otherwise “eat you up.”

Public appeal and life ahead

The Osbournes made a televised appeal for help in recovering their almost $2 million worth of stolen jewelry from their Buckinghamshire estate in November 2004.

Amongst the stolen items were Sharon’s Tiffany diamond wedding band, a twenty-four-carat sapphire ring, and several jewel-encrusted watches. Ozzy later caught hold of an intruder before they could escape through a window.

At that time, the couple offered £100,000 as a reward for returning their items. Sharon’s wedding ring was finally returned in 2011, according to the BBC. The Osbournes have continued to face theft but are able to remain strong and move on.

