'Jim From The Office Going to Direct This?': John Krasinski Reveals He Had to Pitch A Quite Place '54 Times'; Find Out As He Becomes People's Sexiest Man Alive

John Krasinski is best known for his role as Jim Halpert in the U.S. version of The Office. While he believed playing this iconic character would help him break into the industry, he needed to be more correct. Although Krasinski received numerous acting offers, he faced challenges when stepping into the director's role.

As the Jack Ryan star decided to take the next step in his career by directing the 2018 film A Quiet Place, the Hollywood star revealed to have pitched the idea to the studios 54 times, as the producers were not ready to accept that the actor who played Jim Halpert would want to direct a film like the one.

After being titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive, the 45-year-old shared insights into his Hollywood career as an actor and filmmaker. In conversation with the media portal, Krasinski revealed, “I had to pitch the studio like 54 times [for A Quiet Place] before they said yes.”

The actor added, “I’m pretty sure someone said, ‘Sorry, is Jim from The Office going to direct this?’ And I went, ‘Oh, it’s John, but we’ll get there. It's fine.'”

For the 2018 horror film, Krasinski took a seat behind the camera and went on to act alongside his wife and actress, Emily Blunt. The movie was loved by the audience and declared a hit at the box office, which motivated the actor-filmmaker to create one sequel under the title A Quite Place Part II and later a prequel starring Lupita Nyong’o.

Speaking of Blunt’s support in his career, the If actor stated that his wife has helped him build a foundation. The Aloha star said, “It’s that beautiful thing where when you’re married to someone, you’re constantly learning and changing and you're evolving.”

Following the success of the A Quiet Place franchise, Krasinski went on to write, direct, and produce IF, wherein he also lent his voice to the animated characters alongside Steve Carell, Blake Lively, Brad Pitt, and Ryan Reynolds, among many others.

For his upcoming project, John will star with Natalie Portman in the action movie Fountain of Youth.

