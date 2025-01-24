Jimmy Kimmel Fact-Checks President Donald Trump's Surprising Claim About L.A. Wildfires

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel called out former President Donald Trump after he made surprising claims about California’s water supply during a discussion about the state’s wildfires. Trump suggested that there is a hidden solution to combat the fires, but Kimmel was quick to address the inaccuracies.

Donald Trump, speaking about the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, suggested California had a massive valve capable of redirecting water to fight fires.

“Just so you know: They have a valve, and it turns, like think of a sink but multiply it times many thousands of times, the size of it, it’s massive. And you turn it back toward Los Angeles. Why aren’t they doing it?” Trump said.

Kimmel reacted sarcastically to this claim, saying, “Such a good question. How did we forget about our giant super-sink?”

Kimmel didn’t stop at humor. He provided a fact-check to clarify Trump’s remarks. “Just so you know, we do not have a valve like a sink in Los Angeles that we can turn to shut the fires off,” Kimmel explained to his audience.

The late-night host pointed out how absurd the idea sounded. He also noted the lack of correction or accountability for such statements, saying, “That makes no sense to anyone, including him, but nobody says anything, no one corrects him.”

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time Trump has made controversial remarks about natural disasters. Critics, including Jimmy Kimmel, have often mentioned how his statements sometimes oversimplify complex issues or ignore factual information.

In this instance, Kimmel stated how important it is to address wildfire management with proper understanding and solutions.

California’s wildfire problems stem from various factors, such as climate change, dry vegetation, and urban planning, not the availability of a mythical water valve.

ALSO READ: Drew Barrymore Reflects On Giving Up Acting For Kids; ‘Parent I Dream To Be’