Selena Gomez debunks the social media gossip; denies talking about Timothee Chalamet or Kylie Jenner with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez is putting rumors to rest after a moment at the Golden Globes sparked speculation. The Only Murders in the Building star was caught in a candid conversation with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller, leading to viral rumors that she was dishing about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. However, Selena addressed the speculations in a comment on an E! News Instagram post, setting the record straight.

Selena Gomez denies talking about Timothee Chalamet or Kylie Jenner

In her comment, the 31-year-old singer clarified, “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s [anyone's] business.” A reliable source affirmed that Selena was not referring to Timothée or Kylie, debunking the social media gossip.

Contrary to online rumors that Selena wanted a photo with Timothée but was turned down by Kylie, the insider clarified that Selena “never even saw or spoke to” the celebrity couple and “was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie” during the event. A video from the Golden Globes event went viral where lip reader Jeremy Freeman told Page Six that Selena said to Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller, “He didn’t want a picture with me. He said no.” And both Swift and Teller appeared to be shocked in the video.

Advertisement

Selena Gomez shared a kissing moment with Benny Blanco

Throughout the night, Selena, nominated for best performance by a female actor in a television musical or comedy for Only Murders in the Building, was seen happily mingling with co-stars and friends. Her joyful evening concluded with a sweet Instagram Story featuring a kiss with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, accompanied by the caption, "I won."

Advertisement

Selena's happiness with Benny Blanco has been embraced by those close to her. An insider told the People in December, "Everyone is so happy that she's happy."

Describing him as "my absolute everything in my heart" on a fan page in early December, Selena reiterated in another comment that Blanco is "the best thing that's ever happened to me. The end." It's evident that Selena is relishing her time with Benny Blanco, and her loved ones are delighted to witness her in a positive and contented space.