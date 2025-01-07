Joe Alwyn Makes Rare Comment About Moving On From His Past Relationship With Taylor Swift: 'That’s for Other People...'

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift, who dated for six years, ended their relationship in April 2023. While neither directly addressed the reasons behind the split, a source told Entertainment Tonight that it was amicable and not dramatic.

The insider shared, “The relationship had just run its course.” Despite the private nature of their breakup, public curiosity about their time together has remained high.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Joe reflected on his life post-breakup. When asked about moving on, he gave a straightforward answer: “That’s something for other people to do,” signaling that he has left the relationship in the past. He added, “We’re talking about something that’s a while ago now in my life. So that’s for other people. That’s what I feel.”

Joe’s acting career gained momentum in 2016 with the release of Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk. Around the same time, he and Taylor Swift were first linked romantically. As his relationship with the global superstar drew attention, Joe shared how he managed the spotlight.

Speaking with The Guardian, he stated that he concentrated on what he could manage. "I have tried just to focus on controlling what I can control," Joe said.

He stated that from the start, he attempted to focus on things that are important to him, such as friends, family, and work. Aside from that, he stated that he has done what many people in the public eye do: tried to ignore it.

Since their breakup, Joe has largely avoided discussing Taylor publicly. However, reports indicate that he has moved on. In April 2023, People magazine shared that Joe had started dating again and was in a good place emotionally.

