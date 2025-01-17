Joe Alwyn Reflects on The Brutalist and 'Awful' Late-Night Debut Appearance: 'A Bit of a Menace'

Joe Alwyn entered new territory on January 14, making his late-night talk show debut on Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss his latest film The Brutalist which is now playing in select theaters.

Fans were thrilled to see Alwyn, celebrating his milestone appearance by applauding his humor and candor. Seth Meyers and Alwyn discussed The Brutalist in a hilarious exchange.

The Kinds of Kindness actor said, "The story is about a Hungarian immigrant, whom Adrien plays, who flees to America after the war. And he's taken in by this big American aristocratic family who commissioned him for a job to build a monument, and things go south. And I play Harry, who's the son of this family."

"And he's there to oversee parts of the commission, and he's, yeah, he's slimy and entitled and a bit of a menace and has some daddy issues, and, so, yeah, they came to me," Alwyn continued.

The comedic conversation had the audience in splits, especially when Meyers asked him how he liked his first late-night experience. "Awful," Alwyn cracked with a grin, then added that he was only joking.

Directed by Brady Corbet, The Brutalist is based on the real-life story of a Hungarian Jewish architect who survived the Holocaust and went on to rebuild his life in America. Joe Alwyn plays the role of Harry Lee Van Buren, an entitled and manipulative son of a wealthy industrialist (Guy Pearce), who commissions the architect for a monumental project.

According to People, since his public breakup with Taylor Swift, he has kept himself busy at work, away from the limelight, with meaningful connections and being grounded. His latest movie roles were in The Brutalist and Kinds of Kindness.

