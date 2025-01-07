Joe Alwyn Remains Unbothered by ‘Noise’ Around His Breakup With Taylor Swift; REPORT

Joe Alwyn is totally focusing on his career and family and isn’t letting any chatter about him and his breakup with Taylor Swift leave him being bothered.

Talking to The Guardian in a recent interview, the actor from Conversations with Friends mentioned that he is trying his best to control what he can control. In the interview that was published on Sunday, Joe Alwyn added, “Right from the beginning, I tried to focus on the things that are meaningful for me: friends, family, work, of course. So, noise outside of that, I think I’ve done what lots of people who find themselves in the public eye do, which is just try and ignore it.”

The Kind of Kindness actor then even stated that he is sticking to things that help him be “tethered to the ground.”

As per Joe Alwyn, if anyone lets all the other stuff that is not important in one’s life stay in, and then even lets it affect them and their behavior, that is when things get uncontrollable.

For those who do not know, I Can Do It With a Broken Heart and Joe Alwyn first sparked a romantic connection back in 2016. This was shortly after Alwyn was seen in the movie, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.

The couple was even suspected to be dating back in May 2017, when The Sun reported they were together. Soon their timeline became clear when Taylor Swift released her 2019 album Lover, in which she included a diary entry that was dated January 2017.

