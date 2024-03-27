'Made A Huge Difference': The Bachelor's Joey Graziadei Reveals How Couple's Counselling Helped Him And Kelsey Anderson

In a whirlwind of romance after getting engaged on The Bachelor, Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson found themselves in the quirky predicament of keeping their relationship hush-hush until the season finale aired. Labeling this clandestine phase as the "in-between period," the 28-year-old junior project manager revealed to PEOPLE in this week's issue that the show facilitated couples' counseling for him and his 25-year-old fiancée. This unexpected twist provided them with tools to ace communication and navigate the complexities of their budding romance amidst the spotlight.

“It's definitely not easy because we both do appreciate the physical touch,” Joey tells PEOPLE. “We communicate so much better when we're actually with each other in the same room. But the couples' counseling made a huge difference for us to not only be able to find better ways to communicate, but also learn how each of us communicate differently.”

During the pandemic, Philadelphia native Joey and his fiancée Kelsey delved into virtual counseling, which Joey believes has strengthened their bond significantly. Despite the challenges of being apart post-engagement, they see it as an opportunity for growth. To keep their engagement under wraps, they cleverly saved each other's names in their phones under aliases, with Kelsey using "Faine C." for Joey, a subtle nod to their impending nuptials.

Philly Couple Spices Up Quarantine with Virtual Counseling, Secret Code Names, and Wedding Hints

Joey and Kelsey's Quirky Phone Name Saga: From 'Faine C.' to 'Joey'—A Love Story in Reverse

Joey playfully throws shade at Kelsey's choice of alias, dubbing it the "worst name" ever, eagerly anticipating the day he can finally reclaim his identity in her phone. Despite their shared eagerness, they remain steadfast in their mission to keep their engagement under wraps, opting for secrecy over spontaneity.

Reflecting on their unconventional journey, Joey muses on their "relationship in reverse." While most couples start with surface-level interactions and gradually delve into deeper conversations, Joey and Kelsey did the opposite, diving headfirst into profound discussions before exploring the nuances of everyday life together. Despite this topsy-turvy approach, Joey is confident that they've laid a solid foundation for their relationship—one built on understanding, humor, and a shared willingness to embrace the unconventional.

"It's kind of ideal, I think, at the end of the day," Joey muses with a hint of whimsy. "Just a little different, you know?" Reflecting on their journey, Kelsey candidly confesses that nerves initially hindered her from fully opening up to Joey during filming. "Our first conversation, I was really nervous, so it was hard for me to open up and really get to know him more," she admits.

However, a pivotal moment during their first group date changed everything. "We did a little workout together, and I was just like, 'He's really cute. He's funny,'" she recalls with a smile. "He was cracking jokes with me, and I was like, 'Okay, this is easy.' And the more and more I got to know him, it got easier and easier." With a blend of humor and sincerity, their journey unfolded, proving that sometimes, the best connections arise from unexpected beginnings.

From Pageant Romance to Voodoo Charms: Joey and Kelsey's Unconventional Love Story

Joey reminisces about the pivotal moment he realized Kelsey could be his lifelong partner during the Mrs. Right pageant group date. It was there, amidst the rose ceremony, that their connection deepened, setting the stage for their enduring bond. From the moment Kelsey emerged from the limo, Joey was captivated by her beauty, admitting he felt instantly smitten.



In a quirky twist reflecting Kelsey's New Orleans roots, she handed Joey a voodoo doll, a symbolic gesture that became a constant companion for him throughout filming. "I took it with me everywhere we went because I had a pretty good idea that she was going to be around," Joey explains with a chuckle.

"I had to make sure I held onto it." Now, as they embark on their journey post-Bachelor, Joey intends to cling onto something far more precious—his love for Kelsey. "That's the most important thing to hold onto," he declares earnestly. "She's the only person I was ever fully in love with. She's the only person I'll ever be fully in love with for the rest of my life because she deserves that." With unwavering devotion, Joey's love story continues, proving that some connections are meant to last a lifetime.

