John Mulaney CONFIRMS His Marriage With Olivia Munn One Month After Secretly Tying Knot; Check DETAILS Here

John Mulaney confirms his marriage to Olivia Munn a month after getting hitched to the actress in New York. Mulaney made an appearance on the Seth Meyers show, where he flaunted his wedding ring on camera and also introduced his mother-in-law on the episode.

The Big Mouth star was beaming with joy while taping the show on Monday. Sources close to the couple confirmed the news of the duo tying the knot in July, in the presence of their son and only a few other guests. Mulaney and Munn got married following the latter’s surgery for breast cancer.

Speaking about his marriage, the comedian told Meyers, “This is the single greatest time in my life.” He added, “Marrying into a large Vietnamese family is one of the most fun things I’ve ever done. They’re the best, man.”

Meanwhile, introducing Munn’s mother to the audience, the actor revealed, “Ms. Kim is here with me tonight. I’m so happy she came. One of them will come with you anywhere. They’re the greatest.”

Mulaney and the X-Men actress met each other in 2021 after the former separated from his ex-wife, Anna Marie Tendler. Speaking fondly of his relationship with the actress, he revealed back in an old interview, "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"

After some months of dating each other, the couple announced their pregnancy. Munn took to her Instagram account and stated that the couple was “extremely excited about the baby.” The Predator star gave birth to a baby boy in November 2023.

Meanwhile, Munn showered love on her then-fiance with a note. "I'm so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medicine meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect," the actress wrote.

She added, "For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes.”

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn dated for three years before tying the knot in July 2024.

