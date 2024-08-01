John Stamos Finally Debunks Wild Rumor About His Death; Says THIS

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

John Stamos has long been cherished as one of Hollywood's most beloved stars. He gained widespread fame for his role as the lovable Jesse Katsopolis on the popular sitcom Full House and has continued to captivate audiences with roles in ER, Grandfathered, and You. Beyond acting, Stamos is a talented musician and a dedicated family man.

Recently, John Stamos has been the subject of a death hoax that circulated on the internet. In December 2023, a fake Facebook page titled "R.I.P. John Stamos" falsely claimed that the actor had passed away at age 60. The page garnered nearly a million likes and thousands of comments from concerned fans. It included a fabricated report stating that Stamos had died at 11 a.m. ET on Monday, December 11, 2023, and requested fans to like and share the page in his memory.

This was soon discovered to be a nasty hoax. The page was nothing related to John Stamos or his family, and this information was totally false. John Stamos' reps confirmed his well-being, saying, "He is not dead," and asking fans to please stop sharing fake news and report the page to Facebook.

In an interview with BuzzFeed, he talked about this death rumor, saying, "My press agent got a call saying I was dead. That was not a good one."

John Stamos is still quite active, both professionally and personally. He stars in the Disney+ series Big Shot, playing a basketball coach who gets fired from his job and is subsequently hired to coach at an elite girls' school. He also returned in the role of Jesse Katsopolis in Netflix's sequel to the hit series Full House, entitled Fuller House. Stamos is also set to produce and host a documentary series, The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra, which looks into the 1963 Frank Sinatra Jr. kidnapping.

He loves spending time with his family in his personal life. His wife, Caitlin, is pregnant again and is due to have a baby girl in 2024. He constantly posts on social media about his relationships with co-stars from Full House, giving off the impression that he is close to each and every one of them.

John Stamos remains an ultimate sweetheart celebrity in Hollywood and elsewhere, rejoicing every moment of his life to the fullest. His acting skills, commitment as a husband and a father, and being a good human being—each of these acts inspires and stays close to many hearts. So there he stands, leaving a glowing trail for a forever star in fans' hearts.

