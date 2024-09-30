Johnny Depp made a surprise visit to Donostia University Hospital in San Sebastián, Spain, dressed as his well-known character Captain Jack Sparrow. The 61-year-old took some time from his hectic schedule on Thursday to make the kids smile.

According to reports, the 61-year-old actor is in Spain for the San Sebastián Film Festival. However, he took some free time off his schedule to bring happiness to the children.

At the hospital, Depp interacted and played with patients admitted to the pediatric and oncology wards. He never broke character when he was there, according to El Diario Vasco, the local newspaper. Instead, he also laughed and played with the kids.

The hospital posted pictures of Depp's unexpected visit on social media as a way to thank him. They wrote in the caption, “From all the staff of Donostia University Hospital, we would like to express our infinite gratitude to Johnny Depp for his time, his support, and his energy."

According to El Diario Vasco, Depp has already visited children's wards in hospitals all around the world while portraying Jack Sparrow, including Vancouver, Paris, London, Brisbane, Australia, and many U.S. cities.

In the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, Depp starred with Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley in the films At World's End (2007), Dead Man's Chest (2006), and The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003). Furthermore, he starred in the following two movies: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) and On Stranger Tides (2011).

Depp's visit comes with the 72nd San Sebastián International Film Festival in Spain, where his latest directorial film, Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness, had its world premiere. Depp discussed how he related with Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, the subject of the film, at a press conference on September 24.

At a festival press conference, Depp stated, "Everyone has a unique narrative to tell. Yes, I have indeed experienced a few different things over the years. However, I'm OK, you know. In the end, I believe that all of us have experienced several things. Perhaps yours was not; that is, it did not become a televised soap opera."

Depp has been busy in the meantime. Following the San Sebastian Film Festival, he'll launch A Bunch of Stuff, an immersive and interactive show in New York on October 4.

