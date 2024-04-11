Jon Bon Jovi And Richie Sambora Watched New Band Documentary Together Following Fallout; Former Says, 'There Was Never A Fight'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

It has been years since the two friends, Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora have lost touch with each other. However, Jon Bon Jovi recently opened up about how he feels about Richie Sambora.

Ahead of the new docuseries that will premiere late this month, the It’s My Life singer divulged a lot of secrets. Read on to know what went on within the band that shaped our life.

Jon Bon Jovi about Richie Sambora

One of the most awaited shows, the docuseries that will be hitting the TV screen soon, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story speaks a lot about the rock band. Bon Jovi, the band that has been hailed for its epic tracks, such as Livin’ on a Prayer is still one of the most played, most loved, and most lived for artist even today.

However, there are a few things that we didn't know until the lead singer himself revealed them.

Talking about his former bandmate Richie Sambora to Entertainment Tonight, Jon Bon Jovi stated, “There was never a fight.”

He further went on to say, “It was never about money, it was never about a girlfriend. He had issues … and he literally didn’t show up. We were playing for 20,000 people and there’s a black hole on the stage.”

Sambora was the lead guitarist of Bon Jovi from 1983 to 2013. He then parted ways with the members following his issues related to substance abuse.

Further talking about him, the Next 100 Years singer stated, “Substance abuse or anxieties or single parenting, all those things weighed on him, losing his dad. These were all very hard things. But in fairness, why would I take away the livelihoods of not only the band but the 120 guys in the crew? Or the millions of people that bought a ticket? What am I going to do? Shut it down because you don’t want to go to rehab?”

At present the lineup of the legendary band Bon Jovi consists of David Bryan as the keyboardist, Tico Torres on drums, Hugh McDonald as the bassist and Phil X on guitars.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story docuseries

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is a four-part docuseries that depicts the 40 years of Bon Jovi, through personal videos.

About the docuseries, Hulu stated, “The series relives the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments and most public moments of friction.”

Richie Sambora is father to a daughter Ava, who he shares with his ex-wife Heather Locklear. The two parted ways in 2007, after spending 13 years together.

Since his departure, Richie has played with Bon Jovi just once in 2018 at Bon Jovi’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The above-mentioned series is set to premiere on Friday, April 26 on Hulu and Disney+.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

