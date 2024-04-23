‘It’s Up To God’: Jon Bon Jovi Reveals What He Thinks About His Possible Vocal Cord Recovery After Surgery

Two years after undergoing extensive vocal cord surgery, Jon Bon Jovi is putting his faith in God and leaving his health in His hands as he continues his recovery.

In an interview with Fox News Digital ahead of the Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story docuseries release, the rock band's frontman bluntly explained that recovering from vocal cord surgery "sucks."

"It sucks," Bon Jovi said. "But, if I put it into comparison to athletes, and when Kobe and the achilles, or Michael Strahan and the pec, Tom Brady with the knee, Tiger Woods preparing for yet another Masters, it doesn't get any easier for any of those guys."

He continued, "And I know their work ethic and mine are very similar. No one anticipates an injury like that. And it's up to God to fix it or not, but I'm certainly right next to the Lord himself working on it."





What exactly happened to Jon Bon Jovi?

Jon Bon Jovi has had a successful music career as the leader of the band Bon Jovi since the 1980s. He has become famous and well-known all over the world. But now, his stage career might be in danger. He has a condition that doesn't let him sing like he used to. El Heraldo de México says that when Jon Bon Jovi released his album, Forever, he shared that he had a difficult surgery in 2022 to fix a problem with his vocal cords.

And although everything went well at the time, he is still dealing with the consequences of the surgery, which is keeping him away from the stage due to complications in his vocal cords ( he had an atrophied vocal cord), which does not allow him to sing the way he used to before.

Alas, despite his continuous efforts to regain his voice, the artist has not seen much improvement, prompting him to think about his future in the music industry,

More about Bon Jovi's upcoming documentary

Thank You, Goodnight: A Bon Jovi Story is a four-part documentary series that dives into the legendary rise and enduring success of renowned singer Bon Jovi. Featuring exclusive, never-before-seen footage and interviews with band members Jon Bon Jovi, David Bryan, Hugh McDonald, Tico Torres, and Phil X, this series is a must-see for ardent music lovers. It premieres on Hulu in the U.S. on Friday, April 26, 2024. The series will showcase the personal lives of these artists in an up close and intimate manner.

