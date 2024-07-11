Jon Bon Jovi Drops Touching Video Along With Few Heartfelt Words On Social Media As He Remembers His Late Mother

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The legendary singer Jon Bon Jovi’s mother, Carol Bonjovi, passed away on July 9 (Tuesday). This news shocked the singer's fans. He shared a statement about his mother yesterday, and now the legend has shared a heartfelt tribute via social media. Check out the post shared by the singer below.

Jon Bon Jovi shares a heartfelt post dedicated to his late mother

The I’ll Be There For You singer took to his Instagram on July 10 to share the heartfelt remembrance of his mother. He shared a snippet from his song, Story Of Love, music video. The snippet consists of candid and wholesome moments of the singer and his mother.

The video beautifully showcased his relationship with his mother, along with the sweet moments they spent together. At one point, we can see the vocalist playing guitar in front of a wall full of pictures.

The lyrics in the snippet go, “Fathers love daughters like mothers love sons / They've been writing our story before there was one / From the day you arrive, 'til you walk, 'til you run / There is nothing but pride, there is nothing but love." The song is featured in the singer’s album, 2020.

He captioned the video, saying, “Momma We carry you with us Always.” The artist’s post garnered many comments. Most of them shared their condolences to him and his family. Check out the post below.

Jon Bon Jovi’s mother, Carol Bonjovi

Carol Bonjovi was more than just the mother of the legendary singer. As per People, she handled multiple business ventures and also founded a fan club for her son’s band of the same name.

She was a playboy bunny who was enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1959. While serving her country, she met her husband, Jon Bonjovi Sr.

They raised their kids in Sayreville, N.J., and later they shifted to Holmdel, N.J. She had three children, Jon, Anthony, and Matthew.

She, along with her husband, is one of the reasons for the success of her son. He previously shared about the encouragement his parents gave him to pursue his dreams from an early age.

The singer told The Big Issue in 2020, “They (his parent )truly believed in the John Kennedy mantra of going to the moon. ‘Yeah, of course you can go to the moon. Just go, Johnny.”

Carol passed away in Monmouth Medical Center, situated in New Jersey. She was 83 years old.

