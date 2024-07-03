Newlywed Millie Bobby Brown Shares Gorgeous Pic With Husband Jake Bongiovi; Calls Him 'My Forever Date'

Love is in the air for Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bonjovi. A couple of months after tying the knot with Jake, the Stranger Things actress took to Instagram to share a sweet picture with him.

She also penned the sweetest caption alongside the picture. The newlyweds were seen in draper outfits.

Brown wore a light purple form-fitting strapless gown, and Bongiovi wore a chic gray and white linen suit. Underneath was a white dress shirt with the top button unbuttoned. “My forever wedding date,” Brown simply captioned the post.

The couple also received a few comments in their support from the duo's family members including a sweet comment from their sister-in-law, Jesse Light, wife of Jesse Bongiovi.

More on Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bonjovi's wedding

The duo fell head over heels for each other in 2021 and the two have proudly and frequently cheered one another on—both on social media, via PDA-filled posts and romantic praises, and in real life, at concerts and red-carpet events.

The actress revealed that Bonjovi had proposed to her underwater during an appearance on The Tonight Show. During the dive, Brown recalls, “He gives me a shell and I turn it over and it’s a ring.”

In May 2024 the duo exchanged vows in a private ceremony and all their families were in attendance. Jon Bon, Jake's father confirmed the wedding and said, "They're great," said Bon Jovi. "They're absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake was happy as he could be.

The couple loves traveling together and take breaks

Shortly before Jon Bon Jovi confirmed the news of them tying the knot, the lovebirds were spotted enjoying married life in the Hamptons on May 24, 2024.

At the time, the newlyweds were spotted wearing T-shirts and jeans topped off with matching black sunglasses. Later during their trip, Bongiovi was seen driving the actress around in a Ford convertible with the top down. Next, the two vacationed in Florida and headed to Universal Studios in Orlando dressed in stylish and casual outfits.

Meanwhile. on the work front Millie Bobby Brown is set to wrap up Stranger Things as it approaches its finale season, Brown will likely sign her next deal as the third installment of Enola Holmes, likely to begin after Stranger Things 5 ends.

