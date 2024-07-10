Jon Bon Jovi's Mother Carol Bonjovi Passes Away At 83; Singer Says She Will Be Missed in Sombre Statement

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

In tragic news today, Jon Bonjovi’s mother Carol Bonjovi passes away. She was 83 years old. She breathed her last on Tuesday (July 9) at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Beach, New Jersey. Check out the statement provided by her son after her death.

Jon Bon Jovi shares a statement after his mother’s death

Never Say Goodbye singer gave a statement to People. He said, “Our mother was a force to be reckoned with, her spirit and can-do attitude shaped this family. She will be greatly missed.”

As per the publication, Carol is survived by her husband, three children Jon, Anthony, and Matthew, and their wives Dorothea, Nina Yang, and Desiree respectively. Carol is also survived by her eight grandchildren.

Carol was a successful businesswoman handling multiple ventures. In addition to that she was also the founder of the fan club for her son’s band of the same name. The Playboy bunny and native of Erie, Pennsylvania joined the US Marine Corps in 1959, where she served her country with honor and met her future spouse, John Bonjovi Sr.

The pair moved to Sayreville, N.J. where they both raised their children. They later moved and settled in Homedel, N.J. where she lived until her death.

Jon Bon Jovi’s parent supported him in his craft

While conversing with The Big Issue in 2020, the musician expanded on the support his parents gave him when it came to his craft.

He shared that if you believe that you are good at something, even if you are not, you can work on it. He added that as he got older, he realized that belief was a great gift from his parents.

He added, “They truly believed in the John Kennedy mantra of going to the moon. ‘Yeah, of course you can go to the moon. Just go, Johnny.’ And there I went.” The legendary singer recalled the time when his parents would allow him to take up gigs at the age of 17.

Jon continued that his parents were always supportive of him. The Blaze Of Glory vocalist shared that he could be home at one or two in the morning and still had to be up by eight o’clock to be in school.

His parents told him to show up for school on time as it was his responsibility but also to go after his dream.

